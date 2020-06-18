Telegram It is becoming increasingly popular, with the addition of new functions it is surpassing WhatsApp, since it offers many more benefits.

Telegram is an extremely complete application that allows us to do many things in addition to chatting with our contacts or join groups.

In this note we are going to tell you 10 things you can do with Telegram In addition to chatting, you will see how interesting this application is and how to make the most of all the possibilities it offers us.

Edit video and animate photos

The last update of Telegram It was a few days ago and brought us the news of a video editor and a tool to add animation to photos.

With this new function you can automatically improve the quality of your videos, you will only need a few taps to do it.

To edit a video before sending it, follow these steps:

one. Select the video you want to send

2. When the video screen opens, you will see at the bottom a toolbar.

3. The first of the tools is the one that allows you to trim the video, with it you can choose the video fragment that you want to send.

Four. Then you will see the tool that allows you to modify the video resolution, from there you can control the weight of the video and adjust the quality.

5. The next tool is an editor that allows you to add text over the video and can also be used to add stickers.

6. The option that follows will allow you to modify the appearance of the image by enhancing color, exposure, contrast, saturation, etc.

7. The last tool that you can view is in the shape of a clock, it is a timer that you can use in case you want the video to be automatically deleted after a certain amount of time.

Edit and animate photos

The new tool of Telegram Allows you to add animated stickers to any photo or video.

You can use the same stickers that are used for text messages.

Just like in videos, you can add text over photos and edit the look of them.

one. Open the Telegram app.

2. Open the chat of the contact to whom you want to send the photo.

3. Find the image you want to send, but don’t hit « send » yet.

Four. Click on the image (not to activate the selection tick, but to open the image).

5. You will see the icon of a brush and another of a sticker appear.

6. Click on the icons to edit the photo and you will see that you can also add stickers and text. You can personalize your photos using all the stickers packages that are available in Telegram.

7. You can also crop or rotate the image using the cut tool.

8. Manage contrast, exposure and other parameters from the editing tool.

9. At the end of the edition you will get the option to send the photo.

Tracking, check the status of any package sent from a courier company

Telegram It has a free bot that allows you follow the tracking of packages sent from the main courier companies.

Some of the things it allows you to do My Tracking is to put an alias to each package so that you can differentiate them, you can also list your trackings with their latest status and make them Telegram automatically show you a notification about the latest changes.

To use this bot you only have to do the search in Telegram placing « My Tracking » in the search bar.

You will see a welcome screen where it tells you briefly what can be done with this bot.

Pressing the button start You will see a screen with a menu where you are offered different options so that you can track your packages.

Convert Telegram in your music player in the best Spotify style

Another cool thing you can do with Telegram is to use it as music player.

How to do this? It is as simple as creating a channel that can be private or public and upload your favorite music to it. Then you can listen to it using the integrated audio player in the app.

Each channel works as a playlist, similar to the ones you can save to Spotify. This allows you to create different channels that you can identify by musical genre, artist, etc.

A good trick is to anchor your favorite songs at the top so you can listen to them first, even in offline mode, an option that is only available on Spotify if you have a paid account.

Create draft messages to send from another device

Telegram is a cross-platform application that can be used both from Android or iOS mobiles as well as from Windows or Mac PC.

This allows the application to be used synchronously from any device.

One of the advantages of this option is start writing a message on the mobile and send it later from the PC.

In which case can this help you? If the message is long enough, for example, you may find it easier to review it from your PC before sending it. It is also very useful when you want to add links that you have on your computer, a file, etc.

Telegram as a calculator

Among the many functions you can perform with Telegram Mathematical operations are also included.

If you use the bot Console Calculator you can perform different arithmetic operations without having to switch to the calculator app.

Using this function is very easy:

one. Search Console Calculator in the search engine Telegram.

2. You will see the welcome message that explains what this bot can do.

3. Then press Start, write a calculation and the bot will return the result.

Create your own blog with the Telegram microblogging service

Telegraph is the name of the Telegram publishing tool that allows you to create blog-style posts, you can format texts, add photos and all kinds of embedded material.

Posts created on Telegraph are shared on Telegram, through channels or a message, creating beautifully designed instant view pages.

Telegraph is extremely easy to use, when you enter the web you find a completely intuitive interface.

Create surveys on Telegram

If you do well enough at the Know Your Memes quiz, maybe we’ll add you to the Greatest Minds Sticker pack. May the odds be ever in your favor.

Find more info about polls and quizzes in the latest blog post: https://t.co/t4kR9Zb00j pic.twitter.com/opuf6xMMCj – Telegram Messenger (@telegram) January 23, 2020

The use of Telegram surveys It has become quite popular, since the month of January of this year the application has a native tool to carry them out.

Once again you will have to use one of the many bots that Telegram uses to create a survey.

@QuizBot It is one of the best tools to create surveys on Telegram, it is also very easy to use.

All you have to do is:

one. Search Quiz Bot in the search engine Telegram.

2. After watching the presentation press on Start

3. Then choose the language.

Four. Then press on « Create new questionnaire »

5. The bot will ask you to send the questionnaire title.

6. The next step is optional, if you want you can put a description for the questionnaire you are going to create.

7. then you will see a message clarifying that the surveys are not anonymous, that is, the participants can see the votes of other members.

8. Next you must create a question.

9. Enter the possible answers.

10. Once finished click on « Create ».

The use of this tool is very simple, as you can see.

Group games on Telegram

As if everything we told you so far was not enough, Telegram also allows you to play group games.

It is as easy as typing the name of the bot corresponding to each game in the search engine.

Some of which you can find are:

Trivial Pursuit style question and answer games. In Spanish you can search Panda TriviaYou will find more than 2000 questions with different degrees of difficulty, clues and player ranking.

At the beginning of the game, you will be presented with a questionnaire and as you progress you will win bigger prizes.

Gamee It is another of the game bots that you can choose on Telegram.

Once you start a character appears against which you can compete, but first you must answer « Yes » or « No » to play.

You can choose between « play with friends », « popular games » and « Random games ».

You can also download Gamee and on your mobile.

Another option is @SpookyPartyBot. It is a multiplayer game that can be played by 3 to 8 people.

In order to play it is necessary to add the game to a group so that other members can participate.

Once added to the group you only need to write / start to start.

Send video notes via Telegram

Meet Telegram 4.0! Three updates in one: Payments, Video Messages and the Instant View Platform https://t.co/Fjn3aytcjY – Telegram Messenger (@telegram) May 18, 2017

Like WhatsApp, Telegram allows us to send voice messages, but also, for a few years now, we can send messages or video notesIt is the same as voice messages but in these video messages you can see our face or what we want to show while we are talking.

Using this function is very easy, you will see that in the lower right corner of the chat you can see the microphone icon, if you click on it you will see that it changes to camera icon. all you have to do is press on the camera to start recording the video message, when you finish recording click on « Send ».

Ready! Easier, impossible.

Share files

Another thing we can do with Telegram is share files.

Although you can also do this on WhatsApp, you should always keep in mind not to exceed 100 megabytes, but in Telegram this problem does not exist because we can send documents up to 1.5 GB without inconvenience.

Sharing files is very easy:

one. Open chat.

2. Click on the clip icon.

3. Choose the type of file we want to send.

Four. If you want you can edit it previously.

5. « Send ».

Your own channel on Telegram

The Telegram channels they give us the opportunity to spread information, show our products or services, etc.

If we create a public channel, any user of Telegram You can join him and see what we publish.

The audience of our channels cannot leave messages there, this is very useful if what we want is publicize our work and offer our products or services.

What we can do is publish on the channel the ways through which those who are interested in what we have to contact can contact us.

It is also useful to use a telegram channel for other things, such as post information on a certain topic, upload videos, music, etc.

To create your own Telegram channel you should only:

one. Open the menu from the top left of the screen and look there for the option “New channel”

2. Then the screen will open and you must place the information there Telegram asks you: Channel name and a brief Description.

Communicate through Telegram without giving your phone number

Another advantage of Telegram is that in order to communicate with other people we don’t need to give our phone number, something that does happen when we want to use WhatsApp, since if we do not have the other person’s telephone contact, it is not possible for us to communicate through the messaging application.

On Telegram you only need to inform your alias so that the other person can find you in the application.

This is a great advantage for our privacy, since we prevent our phone number from circulating around unnecessarily.

Now you know that Telegram is much more than a simple messaging app, we hope that everything we have shared today is useful to you. If so, please share and comment.

