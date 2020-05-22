Telemedicine abortions are available in countries such as Canada, Australia and to a lesser extent in the United States.

The American gynecologist and obstetrician performs“tele-abortions“, a relatively recent modality that has gained more visibility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been busier in the last two months, ”says Baldwin, who works in the state of Oregon (northwest of the country) for Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU, for its acronym in English).

In the United States, despite the fact that 18 states medical abortion is prohibited through the use of telemedicine, More women have requested this treatment starting in March, when confinement orders were implemented across the country.

This is what the health research organization Gynuity, for which Dr. Baldwin collaborates and which, under the name of TelAbortion, provides a model of medical abortions by telemedicine pioneer in that country, tells BBC Mundo.

Compared to the months of January and February, in March and April “ duplicate the number of women who aborted through the program, ”explains Elizabeth Raymond, a physician and Gynuity spokesperson.

Tele-abortion is also available in countries such as Canada, Australia or Colombia, and has been promoted in some nations due to the pandemic.

This is the case of England, whose government in late March temporarily ordered that patients have the option of doing all the treatment at home instead of going to a medical center to prevent possible covid-19 infections.

. The WHO admits that women carry out medical abortion treatment from home until 9 weeks gestation.

But the practice is not without controversy in the United States. So much so that a group of senators from the conservative Republican Party recently introduced a bill to ban its use nationwide.

Pandemic increase

In his career, Baldwin has served women in the military who do not have access to abortion providers, women living three hours or more from the nearest clinic authorized to perform medical abortions, to patients who they have young children and they have no one to leave them with while they go to the consultation, and others who tried to perform an unsafe abortion and without medical accompaniment after acquiring unauthorized pills online.

And the interest grows. “Patients tell me they want to avoid going to laboratories or doctor’s offices in person,” Baldwin says of the past two months, when he began receiving more consultations while the US it became the epicenter of the pandemic worldwide.

TelAbortion is the only program in the USA. under which patients receive medications by post, accompanied by video consultations without the need to be present in an authorized medical center that dispenses the treatment.

The doctor explains that, before the patients receive a kit that includes the two main drugs for medical abortion, mifepristone and misoprostol, requests an ultrasound to verify that the pregnancy is below or within the 10 weeks of gestation required to prescribe the drugs and makes a consultation by videoconference.

.Mifepristone administration is heavily regulated in the U.S.

According to a regulation of the Food and Drug Administration of that country (FDA, for its acronym in English), the drug mifepristone can only be administered by providers certified in specific medical spaces, which does not include pharmacies.

These restrictions make it impossible for women to pick up the drugs at their preferred pharmacy and take them at home.

But Gynuity makes mailing possible as part of FDA-supported scientific research.

This means that the patients agree to collaborate with the study, which started in 2016 and aims to evaluate “the safety, stability and accessibility” of the telemedicine approach.

Some reproductive and sexual health research centers, such as the Guttmacher Institute, argue that the regulations currently imposed on mifepristone by the FDA are “unnecessary“Because the drug is” low risk, highly effective and less than 0.4% of patients require hospitalization for infection or transfusion. “

The cost of TelAbortion treatment can vary between $ 200 and $ 750 in the 9 clinics around the country that are affiliated with the research.

According to your program, available only in 13 states and the District of Columbia, patients who qualify only go to a medical center to have an ultrasound or blood tests indicated by their “telemedic”.

The treatment can be indicated as long as the patient is physically present in a state in which the program is carried out at the time of the tele-consultation, as well as the doctor will have to have a medical license in that same state, even if physically in another part of the country.

From 2016 to May 11 of this year, the Gynuity team has shipped 907 kits by mail and confirmed 668 abortions.

“We ask in the project for patients to confirm that the abortion was completed through some medical test, such as a urine test,” says Raymond, who explains that the kit they send includes one.

.Under the tele-abortion schemes available in the U.S., the patient must undergo an ultrasound or blood test before receiving treatment.

However, about 13% to 15% of patients do not report back after receiving the pills.

Regarding complications, Raymond indicates that among study participants only three have had to be hospitalized and that excessive bleeding has been one of the most common problems among cases that do not proceed as expected.

“The range of complications is the same as with any medical abortion. Mailing the pills does not appear to increase risk of possible problems ”, he says.

Baldwin for his part assures that the medical complications derived from this treatment are “very rare, around 1 to 2% of medical abortions require subsequent attention in a clinic” and that they do not increase due to the fact that it is done through the telemedicine.

How does medical abortion work?

The WHO establishes that medical abortions can be done from home and be controlled by the woman who has a pregnancy of less than 9 weeks of gestation.

In a statement sent to this medium, the WHO indicates that, once the patient’s eligibility has been established through a medical consultation, “the administration of tablets, the management of the process and the approach to assess that it has been completed can to be self-administered, outside a medical center and without direct supervision of a provider ”.

The organization also warns that it recommends this alternative in circumstances where “women have an accurate source of information and access to a health care provider in case they need or want it at any stage of the process.”

. Protests for and against abortion have intensified in recent years in the United States.

In the USA, medical abortions constituted almost the 40% of all abortions performed by women in 2017, compared to 25% in 2014, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Under the standard protocol for face-to-face medical abortions approved by the US FDA, only one visit to the doctor is required for a patient to obtain the pills and she can take the second medication, the misoprostol at home or anywhere else you want.

A follow-up appointment is made with the treatment provider, usually 7 to 14 days after taking it.

What considerations should be taken?

Drugs prescribed for medical abortion can cause bleeding, cramps, and in some cases, side effects such as vomiting and nausea.

The doctors consulted for this article indicate that, during the online consultation, they explain in detail to their patients what they are going to experience and what to do if there is excessive bleeding or other complications beyond discomfort.

The WHO warns of contraindications that may arise from medical abortion, although it does not establish a relationship with the modality of telemedicine. These are:

A previous allergic reaction to drugs

Inherited porphyria

Chronic adrenal insufficiency

Known or suspected ectopic pregnancy

In addition, they indicate that medical judgment and attention are required in case of:

Long-term corticosteroid treatment (including those with severe uncontrolled asthma)

Severe anemia

Cardiovascular risk factors or previous heart disease

Bleeding disorders

How safe is it through telemedicine?

Various organizations and academic institutions have devoted themselves in recent years to studying the impact of telemedicine on abortions and whether there are specific risks derived from aborting at home.

A comparative study conducted by the WHO in 2011 that considered nine studies around the world on face-to-face medical abortions and those carried out from home concluded that there was no evidence showing “that medical abortion at home is less effective, safe or acceptable. than one carried out in a clinic. “

Similarly, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), which represents 60,000 specialists in these areas in the US, included in an official bulletin that “medical abortion can be provided in a manner safe and effective through telemedicine with a high level of patient satisfaction ”.

Furthermore, the model appears to improve access to early abortion. in areas that lack a health care provider“They indicate.

A number of studies that have analyzed and compared cases of medical abortions in clinics versus tele-abortions have found that the complications derived from the treatment are not altered by the fact that they are provided through telemedicine.

Another modality of tele-abortion in the USA is provided by Planned Parenthood, an organization that has existed for more than 100 years with more than 600 medical centers nationwide.

Planned Parenthood also has a telemedicine abortion modality.

In 2008 it began to provide tele-abortions under a scheme called site-to-site (or “from clinic to clinic”) and currently they do it in 17 states.

According to her system, the patient must still attend a medical center in her network in person, but she receives the consultation through a videoconference with a specialist who does not live in the same area and is authorized to dispense the drugs.

The patient undergoes an ultrasound that defines how many weeks of gestation she is, takes the first pill during the video conference, and then continues the treatment at home.

“People who live in remote or rural areas appreciate it, because this way they go to their closest medical center and they don’t have to drive to the authorized provider for hours,” says Dr. Shanti Ramesh, director of the Planned Parenthood section. in the state of Virginia.

The shortage of abortion-providing clinics, especially in rural US, is one of the main reasons why a number of organizations advise expanding the practice of tele-abortion.

In 2017, the 38% of women between the ages of 15 and 44 lived in a county that did not have an abortion clinic, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Who is opposed and why?

About 20 states in the US They are preparing bills to ban tele-abortions, according to a press article by the specialized media M Health Intelligence.

Although abortion is a constitutional right in that country, last year around 30 states introduced some form of restriction abortion in its laws, which are part of a more extensive anti-abortion movement in the country.

.Although abortion is legal in the United States, conservative states have imposed restrictions that limit its access.

Most recently, in February of this year, a group of Republican senators representing conservative states like Louisiana, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, they introduced a law that would ban abortion by telemedicine and penalize up to two years in prison to the doctor who does not make a face-to-face consultation to examine the patient and provide the medications.

“Prescribe chemical abortions to mothers online and without an exam or even seeing her in person is not providing medical care“Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, one of the bill’s signatories, said in a statement.

The proposed law only admits tele-abortion in the event that “it is necessary to save mother’s life“.

BBC

Visit our special coverage