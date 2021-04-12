What is Stellar Lumens (XLM)? Why will Stellar be successful in the future?

Compartir

Stellar is a protocol or network used to transfer digital currency to fiat currency, and Lumens (XLM) is its native virtual currency. Stellar (XLM) current market price is $ 0.55 after a 13.81% decline in 24 hours.

Founded by Jed McCaleb, Stellar is an open network where money can be stored and moved. It was launched to drive financial inclusion and help financial firms by connecting with each other through blockchain technology. XLM is known to make cross border trading less expensive.

Speaking of the unique features of Stellar, it is the transaction cost. It is simply expensive when the user tries to make a cross-border payment. But each transaction costs 0.00001 XLM with Stellar. The network is highly protected by using Stellar Consensus Protocol, which has the main features of low latency, asymptomatic security, decentralized control, and flexible trust. With the Stellar Consensus Protocol, any user can join the process to achieve consensus. Transactions are confirmed faster (in a few seconds) and are cheap.

Stellar (XLM) can be traded on many exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Bitfinex, and Bittrex. It focuses primarily on developing economies and bank lending to the unbanked.

The network is well established and has considerable backing where it is known to solve major problems by providing financial services to the unbanked. The StarNet and its partnerships are the force it takes for XLM to be successful in the future. The network has a good list of partners, including IBM, Stripe, HTC Exodus, SureRemit, Bitbond, Smartlands, Tempo, Wirex, Franklin Templeton, Flutterwave, Saldo, Novatti group, and Baracoin. In particular, partnerships are a crucial part of any project because they are responsible for driving adoption of the token’s real-world utility. Stellar is one of the richest organizations in crypto, which would accelerate the development of the Stellar network in the future.

Stellar’s technology features include:

· Interoperability: Stellar helps to create, send and exchange digital currencies very efficiently and convert one currency to another in a single platform.

· Fast and cheap transfer: Unlike Bitcoin, Stellar offers affordable and faster transactions.

· Energy efficiency: it is not a proof-of-work network that makes it more energy efficient.

· CDBC Mass Market – CBDCs are seriously considered, which will make the platform considerably valuable over time.

Stellar is expected to be a good investment option in 2021 despite having plenty of room to improve and grow.