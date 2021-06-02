What Is Spooning – Find Spooning Definition, Tips, and Sex Positions

You don’t need me to tell you that spooning is The Best. Whether you do it to feel close to your partner after a nice lil sex session or it’s your go-to sleeping position with your person, there’s no doubt that spooning is a fave for couples for a reason.

After all, it’s the classic cuddle position. Let’s dive deeper into it, shall we?

What exactly is spooning?

Spooning is when a couple spoon-feeds each other peas until they both climax. Just kidding. It’s what happens when two people lie side-by-side, butt-to-back. In the same way two spoons fit together, two bodies can do the same.

“The little spoon nests comfortably in front as the big spoon envelopes from behind. Generally, the big spoon’s knees rest beneath the bent knees of the little spoon and their arms wrap around the little spoon,” explains licensed dating and relationship expert Erica Cramer.

But keep in mind that spooning is way more than just a cuddle. It’s intimate, vulnerable, and can release all those feel-good endorphins for both partners. “It’s the ultimate vulnerability,” says Cramer. “The big spoon engulfs the little spoon in a blanket of safety and security, the little spoon lends the ultimate trust — their back fully turned, guard down as they rest.”

Spooning can also be used as a sex position. In the same way it works for cuddling, you can also have sex this way too.

What are the benefits of spooning?

For one, spooning builds major bonds with whomever you’re spooning with. “It’s the quintessential comfort. An incredible, but non-essential, form of connection between two, resting bodies,” says Cramer.

It also releases oxytocin, which is the “feel good” hormone known for making you feel real good. “Oxytocin can also help with stress and pain relief, and it is said to create a bigger bond between you and your partner,” says Katie Lasson, sexologist at Peaches and Screams.

That’s not it though: “Dopamine and serotonin are also released which cuddling, which can help with all sorts of things, such as mood and appetite regulation and sleep,” Lasson confirms.

Lastly, spooning just makes you truly zen as hell. “It helps the nervous system and reduces blood pressure. Of course, when you lay next to your partner, your physical and emotional bond becomes stronger as well,” says Lasson.

What are the not-so-great things about spooning?

Sleeping in the spoon position makes for a super tricky way to fall asleep. If you’re Type A and everything irritates you, sleeping with a heavy flesh bag (aka your partner) draped around you like a human seat belt is low-grade torture. Especially if they tend to turn into an IRL furnace when asleep.

Keep in mind that it’s perfectly okay to start out by spooning with your partner, then switching positions 10-15 minutes later. (You will still reap those good-good benefits without the sweat.)

Oh, and for the big spoon, they may be at risk for hair in mouth and an arm falling asleep, which is honestly just v uncomfortable.

What’s the big spoon versus little spoon?

Typically, the person who identifies as the more dominant partner in the relationship is the big spoon and the more submissive person is the little spoon.

It may also be more comfortable for the workshop person to be behind in the bigger spoon position, says Lasson, but truly, it can go either way. Any two people regardless of gender, orientation, or even height can assume either position.

How to Spoon:

To be spooned, first, you and your lover get into bed, and lie on your sides. Then you scooch back until your butt is nuzzled into their genitals and their chest is pressed into your back. Feel free to buckle in by putting their arm around your waist. Isn’t that delightful?

To spoon your partner, all you have to do is lie on your side and wrap your partner, says Lasson, resting your arms around your partner’s waist.

What are the variations of spooning?

Spooning exists on a spectrum of innocent to sexy. Cuddling up with your doggo on the couch while watching Grey’s Anatomy? Innocent. Cuddling up naked with a Tinder match, while their genitals or hands rest between your thighs? Sexy!

What I’m trying to say here is that for people who can’t get enough of that sweet spoon life, there is also a way to have sex in this position. For hetero sex, you lie on your side with your person behind you and slowly back into their penis or toy or hand. It’s a great position for touching because he can use his free hand to massage your clit or play with your nipples.

Spoon sex is also an awesome position for anal penetration for both hetero and homosexual couples. In her book, The Ultimate Guide to Anal Sex for Women, author and sex educator Tristan Taormino notes, “This position is comfortable, flexible and easily maneuverable, and it gives both partners good control over the angle and depth of penetration; it’s an ideal position for partners of varying heights or sizes. ”

However, she also adds that it’s not the best position for super-deep anal penetration, which, if you’re new to butt stuff, could actually be a plus.

