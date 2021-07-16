What is spirulina, for sale at Mercadona

Considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a superfood, the spirulina it has more and more consumers who include it in their diet. As published this week by the economic newspaper Expansión, it has become one of Mercadona’s star products, where it is sold as a food supplement. One of its claims, for what it attracts buyers, is that its intake has a satiating effect, which can help wasting time. But it is not your only property.

Mercadona sells spirulina in capsule format. (Photo: .)

In an article published by the insurer Mapfre in its Health section by a nutrition specialist, this account that spirulina has become a “fashionable food” and that can be prepared in many ways providing a large amount of nutrients. So this blue-green algae that grows in stagnant waters such as lakes with a high mineral content and in tropical and subtropical areas, it contributes to the body proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, a wide range of vitamin B (in addition to D, E and K), minerals and antioxidants, among others.

This superfood is attributed a large number of benefits beyond the satiating effect, but not all have been scientifically proven by now. A study published in 2017 pointed out that “spirulina, highly nutritious and ecological, have hypolipidemic, hypoglycemic and antihypertensive properties”. Adding later in his presentation that the tests carried out “suggest that it is safe in healthy subjects, but the attitude towards food probably affects the acceptability of foods containing spirulina. Although intervention studies confirm the antioxidant effect of spirulina, the concerted modulation of spirulina antioxidant and inflammatory responses, suggested by in vitro and animal studies, requires further confirmation in humans ”.

The interest in this algae and its consumption is not new, although it is a food on the rise. At the beginning of this year the BBC published a report in which it collected the proliferation of recipes in Mexico with this alga and how it was increasingly common to see it everywhere and in different ways such as in smoothies and tortillas, for example. In addition, they pointed out, that spirulina is not a breath of recent use or discovery, but rather Aztec civilization was already consuming it.

Read more

The one that can be bought at Mercadona and which is having so much success is found in capsule format, in boxes of 60 units and for a price of 4.50 euros. It is a Deliplus own brand product and is listed as a food supplement. The recommendation is two capsules half an hour before main meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and, like any other product of this type, the package leaflet should be read carefully and make sure that it can be taken. It is essential to take into account if you suffer from any pathology or are following some type of treatment or taking medications with which your intake may be incompatible. As always, if you have any questions, it is better to consult your doctor.

Katie Kohlstedt, who has been cultivating it since 2010 in Mexico with her husband, explained to the BBC that “spirulina fresh should be creamy like a cheese spread. If you close your eyes, you might think you are eating something between avocado and spinach”.

In addition to the name of superfood for its high nutritional value, for some time there are those who have referred to it as “the food of astronauts.” This has to do with the interest of both NASA and ESA to include spirulina in space travel to grow it in space taking advantage of its ability to remove carbon dioxide and, at the same time, use it as food.

ON VIDEO | This is how simple and healthy it is to make a chocolate bar at home