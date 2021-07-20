What is solar energy

Our country continues to bet on renewable energy for the benefits that they suppose for the planet and the savings for the citizen. It is possible to make an approximate calculation with this solar calculator to find out how much you can save on your electricity bill if photovoltaic panels are installed.

Regardless of whether you have a single-family house, live in a community of neighbors or want to expand the existing network, you can study which is the best energy solution. Obviously, the reduction of the electricity bill is a very important saving for the domestic and business economy.

The advantages of solar energy

In Spain it is increasingly normal install photovoltaic panels or have your own sources for the electrical self-consumption. The awareness to reduce the carbon footprint and CO2 emissions have led to the placement of solar panels in the different autonomous communities. In addition, the regulations offer advantages and subsidies to favor the use of this type of energy.

Photovoltaic energy is capable of transforming the sun’s rays into electricity thanks to photovoltaic cells. Solar panels are made of silicon and this allows electrons to generate electrical current. Therefore, one of the main advantages is that we are facing a clean, renewable and sustainable source of energy.

Aerothermal and photovoltaic energy, a plus for savings

If we take into account the benefits of solar energy We must also know that aerothermal energy is a technology that can be perfectly combined with this energy source to guarantee excellent results. In this case, the energy is extracted free of charge from the air.

Therefore, its high efficiency favors the reduction of energy consumption if we compare it with a conventional heating system. It is also a sustainable and renewable energy that requires almost no maintenance. As there is no type of combustion, no waste is generated and any home can work exclusively with this type of electricity.

A aerothermal equipment It uses electricity as a source of energy, so if it is supplied from a photovoltaic installation, it will be possible to achieve greater profitability without compromising quality. As we well know, in the winter months, energy consumption shoots up, so looking for other alternatives like this proposal is extremely profitable.

The new regulations even contemplate the installation of aerothermic systems, since if they are combined with the underfloor heating, they offer lower costs and a greater feeling of comfort. Today, there are many homes that use a hybrid model to combine the current heating system with aerothermal energy.

What is clear is that energy from both the sun and the air are free. We are facing totally unlimited sources that, thanks to technology, allow us to make the most of environmental energy with all the benefits that this entails.

In short, in my solar energy, an initiative promoted by the Saltoki Group, You can ask any questions before installing solar panels in a company or home. A group of experts in the field will advise you without any commitment.