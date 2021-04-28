What is social innovation? How does it transform your community?

More and more are the business models that combine a sustainable model. (Photo: iStock)

You will ask yourself what is social innovation and why every time the ventures and business models are aimed at including it.

What is social innovation

Of the multiple definitions that exist, Stanford University, in 2008, noted that the innovation it is everything that creates social value and seeks a novel solution to a social problem.

It adds that this solution must be efficient, sustainable and fairer compared to other solutions and its value must be directed to the interests of society as a whole and to individual interests.

There are other more recent concepts, such as the one given by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 2011, which defines the social innovation Like that seeks to find answers to social problems by identifying and delivering new services that improve the quality of life of individuals and communities.

It also includes the implementation of new integration processes of the labor market, new skills, new jobs and new forms of participation, as well as various elements so that each one contributes to improving the position of individuals.

How to achieve social innovation?

In order to achieve social innovation – taking into account the guidelines of the European Union – the following social trends must be taken into account and work on some of them.

Demographic: migration and aging Environmental: water, climate change and energy Connectivity: solutions and internet access Diversity and inclusion Poverty: inequality, social exclusion and child poverty Health and well-being: inequality in health services, happiness and health care. Ethical goods and services: fair trade and local production

Once the trend on which we want to work has been identified, the development of an idea that seeks to provide answers to it must be followed up.

The stages

Social innovations often go through stages. They start out as ideas, which can then be tested and then prototyped. If successful, there is a process to keep the new model in the implementation stage.

If it is a new company or an existing institution, the most important thing is to consider that the end goal is to have a social impact.

Having the axis on which to work and a pilot idea, these are some steps to implement social innovation suggested by the European Union’s guide to social innovation:

Learn about the social innovation you want to implement. It is advisable to know the reality and study the social dynamics of a territory. Develop a strategy and an intelligent specialization plan. It may require the improvement of the skills of the technical team of the institutions involved, as well as education and training. Create a transition innovation platform: anticipate future trends or challenges that the community may face. Establish an incubation trajectory specifically aimed at social innovation: when the community is ready to manage a process, open up the creation of new companies or improve existing ones. Have a Social Innovation cluster; an example is the business regeneration of an area, urban design, environmental impact or the provision of public services more adjusted to the needs of the population.

Examples of social innovation

Mexico and the developing countries of Latin America have the conditions for social innovation projects to emerge.

In the publication How to innovate in Development Projects, published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in 2019, mention was made of success stories promoted in the region.

Here are some examples:

The use of Big Data for an integrated transportation system in the city of Quito, Ecuador. Social Impact Bonds in Colombia, which aim to employ a population of difficult placement, particularly young people without work experience. In addition, they offer training and support until the moment of hiring. New development that uses digital radiography to avoid disasters in the mining sector. This took place in Peru. The company at NDT Innovations helps prevent this type of debacle in sectors such as aeronautics, hydrocarbons, mining, energy, nuclear, petrochemical and agro-industrial. The algorithm that detects anemia in children without blood samples. Ayni Lab is the name of the social innovation laboratory to solve this problem in Peru, where more than 43% of children from six months to three years suffer from anemia. Artificial intelligence to improve trout farms. The startup Umitron developed a smart fish feed, which uses artificial intelligence cameras and sensors. This is combined with satellite data to analyze the behavior of the animals, from their temperature to the level of oxygenation of the water. The blockchain as a transformation tool for land titling in the region. This technology could be used in Bolivia to facilitate land purchase and sale transactions, guaranteeing transparency, efficiency and security in each case. The peasants would close a business without leaving their land, just by having access to the internet. LACChain, a global alliance for the development of apps with social impact. The platform is already being used for the safe and efficient exchange of information between the customs of Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Chile. In terms of transparent management of public tenders, it is also being used by Peru and soon the public procurement entities of Guatemala and Honduras will join. Construction Information Modeling (BIM) application. It is a collaborative work methodology that is opening up more and more space in the world of construction. It allows the different actors involved in a work – architects, engineers and even owners – to feed a single digitized model of the project, which is updated with each change.

In Mexico, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) has suggested investing in this model so that through technology, budgeting, administration and accountability it is possible to reduce the risks of corruption in large public infrastructure projects.