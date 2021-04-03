What is Smartick and how does it work, the Spanish app to learn math effortlessly | Technology

Math is one of the most feared subjects for students of all ages. There are many students who find this subject difficult, and for this reason a good part of the children who attend academies or private teachers do so seeking reinforcement for the mathematics classes they receive at school or institute.

If we look at the results of the most recent report of the Program for Comprehensive Student Assessment (PISA) produced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Spain is below the average for OECD countries in mathematics. Compared to neighboring countries, in Spain the results are worse than in Portugal, France or Italy.

But what is the problem? Many children go through mathematics because they cannot understand it well, and also traditional teaching methods do not help them find the motivation they need.

Mathematics has been a transformative axis for many scientific fields. A few years ago, Ian Stewart, also a mathematician and scientist, decided to make a list of the 17 equations that, in his opinion, “have changed the world.”

If this is what happens to your children, we recommend that you try Smartick, a Spanish app to learn math effortlessly that has a lot to offer. We tell you what it is, what it consists of and how it works so that you can see if this method is effective for your little ones.

Smartick, the app to learn math effortlessly

What is Smartick

But what is Smartick? Is about a method for learning mathematics aimed at children between 4 and 14 years old based on fun and enjoyable activities. Its objective is to engage students through playful learning and also helps to create routines in children through daily practice.

Students have to do a 15-minute session each day. The exercises are individualized and, thanks to Artificial Intelligence, they are adapted in real time to the abilities and knowledge of the students. In this way, The Smartick method allows children to reach their full potential without having the feeling that they are studying a boring subject.

Smartick is a project that was born in 2009 by Javier Arroyo and Daniel González de la Vega, two Spanish entrepreneurs who saw the need to implement an alternative learning method that would reinforce the regulated teaching of mathematics. PISA tests revealed that mathematics was one of the most critical subjects for Spanish students, and they thought that a teaching method that combined the right ingredients could change this trend.

Smartick is a fully customized system that is based on AI to advance as the student progresses. It proposes fun activities that are generated in real time based on the response in each exercise, so that each child progresses at their own pace.

By having to carry out daily sessions, this method helps to generate good habits in children. In addition, as the practice lasts 15 minutes, it is not heavy, and if the little ones want more, they can access the virtual world to continue their cognitive training with games specially designed for this purpose.

Smartick combines programming, calculation and logic through exercises that seek to get the most out of your children. Thanks to this method, children develop their mental agility and calculation ability, in addition to strengthening skills such as concentration.

Sign up for Smartick

To start using Smartick, the first thing you have to do is register. This step is free and you also have the possibility to request a free trial for seven days. Then you will have to pay between 19.90 and 39 euros per month to subscribe.

To register for Smartick, go to the official website and click on the button Register for free. Select if the account is for your son or daughter, enter their name and date of birth, and indicate if they have any special educational needs. Following, select the math program (there is also a reading program) and enter your username. In the last step, enter your email to receive the daily reports in your inbox.

Once you have completed the registration of your child, the child will be able to access the daily sessions through the web or the applications for iOS and Android. The free trial period will begin with the start of the first session, and from that moment you will have seven days to enjoy the test.

After this time, you will have to contract a paid subscription for an amount that can range between 19.90 and 39 euros, depending on the number of registered students and other factors. You can register through the parents website.

How Smartick works

Smartick has two types of user profiles: students and parents. Depending on the type of user, the platform offers you some functions or others. We are going to review the operation of the app for both types of profile.

Smartick for students

When the kids access Smartick for the first time, the first thing they have to do is choose their favorite avatar. Once this is done they can start their first session.

The activities are adapted to the age and educational level of your child. So that even the youngest children can understand the exercises, the system reads the sentences aloud, in case they do not yet know how to do it themselves.

Throughout each 15-minute session, students get ticks as they complete correct answers, and if they are correct, they get hitting streaks to motivate them. When they complete the 15 minutes of daily practice, if they wish later they can continue practicing tutorials and other activities to learn and consolidate knowledge.

Parents website

To access the section for parents, click on your account in the section Enter the parents website. In the Activity section of the menu on the left you can see the calendar where the daily sessions are recorded. Here you can select each of the days and review the sessions you want. In addition, when your child finishes each daily session you will receive an email with the evaluation of the session.

As the days go by, you will be able to see how the child is evolving by clicking on the Evolution tab at the bottom.

Smartick allows you to motivate your child through rewards. If you want to encourage her to continue her learning, go to the Motivation tab in the menu on the left and click the Add New Reward button. You can create rewards for the number of ticks or the number of sessions, and when you activate it the child will be able to see it to try to get it.

Apart from these tools, On the website for parents you will also find a Resources section, where you have tutorials to review them with your children, a forum to share impressions and ask questions, as well as a link to the Smartick blog.

You also have access to Smartick Brain, a collection of activities to train memory, reasoning, attention or flexibility.