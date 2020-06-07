Sammy Sosa has not yet entered the MLB Hall of Fame | Robin Marchant / .
Samuel Kelvin Sosa, better known as Sammy Sosa, has been a prominent baseball player in MLB. The Dominican is remembered for the exciting fight that starred for the record for home runs in a season in 1998. A moment that will soon be lived in the unmissable documentary that will be released by ESPN on June 14.
“I was hungry to be someone,” says Sammy Sosa in the “Long Gone Summer” trailer as a preview of the story they will tell at a key moment in the league in the late 1990s.
He is also remembered for being involved in the controversy over the use of steroids at that time and much later for his change in skin color (in the style of Michael Jackson).
We have laughed at the memes about Sammy Sosa’s change over the years when he is the saddest and greatest example of our internal racism as Dominicans. pic.twitter.com/nGl0BVICd1
– Emely Arias (@emelyariasp) June 3, 2020
The truth is that Sammy has been an outstanding athlete, and although he has not yet been recognized in the Hall of Fame; his performance on the field of play was reflected in his bank account.
During his first 15 seasons, he earned $ 90.5 million. According to data from the Baseball Reference, the Dominican baseball player added a patrimony of more than 124 million dollars in the two active decades he had. In addition, it is known that in 2005, the penultimate season in which he played, he won $ 17 million. Not bad for an athlete who knew how to win the 1998 MVP, and had the Silver Bat 6 times.
The Caribbean career began with the Texas Rangers in 1989, but before the end of the season he was already wearing the Chicago White Sox jersey with which he played two seasons. Then he was traded along with Ken Patterson to the Chicago Cubs.