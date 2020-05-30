There are many ways to play old or retro games such as betting on specialized consoles or using the Internet Archive website that allows you to play hundreds of MS-DOS games from the browser and without installing anything else. But the experience is much more complete with an emulator like RetroArch compatible with some of the main controllers and also compatible with any of the consoles you have at home, computers, phones, tablets …

What is RetroArch?

RetroArch is an emulator in which you can play practically any classic console game from any other device. That is, you can revive your video game games on Megadrive or Master System from Windows 10 or from your Android mobile, for example, even from your PlayStation. It may be somewhat more complicated than downloading a simple application on the device and we will have to configure it, but it becomes very useful and will be worth the process.

It is one of the best game emulators and one of its main advantages is the number of platforms it is capable of emulating but also the compatibility with all kinds of devices on which you can play. From computer operating systems such as Windows, GNU / Linux or macOS and iOS and Android mobile phones but also current consoles of the latest generations such as Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 (soon to be PlayStation 4), Nintendo Wii or Nintendo 3DS. In addition, another of its advantages is that it has ongoing support and updates that allow it to be more and more complete or to be solved.

Interface and design

RetroArch’s interface and design is very basic and intuitive, so there will be no problem using it. When you open it, you will find a menu with nine different options through which you can move easily. Nine sections:

Main menu

Adjustments

Favorites

Record

Images

Music

Videos

Online gaming rooms

Import content

Also, you can customize it as you want and as you prefer, adding all kinds of thumbnails, dynamic backgrounds, animated backgrounds or icons that seem good to you so that navigating through the different menus and options is more comfortable and simple. In the menu you can scroll through the different consoles or emulators that you have added and there you will find the available list of games, the available playlist that you have created and that you want to access at that time.

How does it work?

RetroArch is not really an emulator as we usually understand them. That is, it is not an application that you install and play the different titles. No, it is rather an application in which we can install several of these emulators and play them in a single interface, something like an emulator container so you don’t have to open each one when you want to play a game on a different console. It is based on LibRETRO, as well as one of the best emulator operating systems if you have a Raspberry Pi, RetroPie.

This container of emulators is very useful for those players who have several different applications of this type of retro games and who will thus be able to bring them together in a single application to access the entire catalog from the same point and also enjoy other advantages such as record games, use controllers (as we will explain in next paragraphs) or even play online with some friends.

How to install

Once we download Retro Arch, we will have to configure it, which may not be as simple as we would like, in this case we will not have to download the application and start the ROMs, we must take some more steps to make the gaming experience perfect . That is, on the one hand you must download RetroArch. On the other hand, you will have to find the ROMs that you are going to use and load in this ‘container’ to use them later.

To download it you just have to go to the website and access the “Downloads” section. Once here, search what is your operating system and download the file. The steps are simple and there are no complications: go by following the steps indicates the installation menu of the file on your computer (or the device you are using) until the process is complete.

Load emulators or cores

Once you have it installed, the first thing you should do is load the cores or emulators that you are going to use. That is, the emulators of the game consoles you want to play. To do this, from the main menu go to the first option: “Load core”. Once here you will see “Download core” that you can install through the online updater that includes Retroarch. Clicking on this option you will see all the available emulators that you can install or add to yours. These emulators will be the ones you need later to be able to play with your installed ROMs. Choose the ones you want and go tapping on them, automatically will be added to your collection.

Load game

The second thing you should do, with the cores already downloaded, will be to search for ROMs on the Internet. You can find collections on specialized pages or simply go to the specific looking for the name of the video game, the console and adding “ROM” to the search. When you have the file, save it in a folder created for this purpose on your computer, on your mobile or in the internal memory of your device. Once you have them, we can start playing:

Go to the RetroArch main menu

Click on “File” in the upper left corner of the screen

Tap on the option “Load Content»

Find the folder you have created with all your games and ROMS

Play the game you want

It will automatically start and you can start playing

Another option is that you can create lists where you will see all your games and thus the interface will be much more comfortable and intuitive and you will be able to navigate through the Retroarch menu to switch from one to the other without complications.

The great advantage of RetroArch is that it includes many emulators so that we can use the same application whether we want to play a MAME or a PlayStation game. You will not need to download them independently and it will be enough to have the ROMs to play. These ROMs, in many cases and from many consoles, are available for free and completely legal on the Internet for you to use.

On what devices?

RetroArch works practically on almost any platform, from current and recent operating systems such as Android, iOS or Windows 10 but also less common ones such as Wii U, Nintendo 2DS, on PlayStation 2 or PS Vita, among others. On your website we will find the download for all these devices:

Windows 10/8/7

Windows Vista / XP

Windows 2000 / Me / 98SE

Windows 98/95

Android

Linux

Raspberry Pi

macOS High Sierra

macOS / OSx

iOS / Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4 (coming soon)

Playstation 3

Playstation 2

PlayStation Portable (PSP)

Play Station Vita

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Wii U

Nintendo Wii

Nintendo GameCube

Nintendo 3DS / 2DS Family

Mozilla Firefox

Steam link

What consoles can we emulate?

Almost everything you can think of. We will be able to play many emulators that cover a large number of consoles, so if you have the ROM of that game that you are wanting to play, chances are RetroArch will allow you to do so. You must configure the steps as we have said before, loading the cores and looking for the ROM to make it run with its corresponding emulator. You will be able to play games on all these platforms:

SNES

WonderSwan

PlayStation

PC Engine

Neo-Geo Pocket

Virtual boy

Atari 2600

Atari Lynx

NES

Game Boy / Color

Game Boy Advance

Sega Systems (Master, Genesis, Sega CD, Game Gear)

Arcade MAME

Nintendo DS

Dreamcast

Quake

Doom

Cave story

Dinothawr

TWO

Nintendo 64

LucasArt Game Engines

PSP

Sega saturn

What GamePads does it support?

Although we can get used to playing with the keyboard and although many of these old games were played with two buttons and a joystick, it is likely that at this point we are more than adapted to play with a controller and we do not want to change our habits. Luckily, we can use the emulator using some of the controls that we have at home. If we want to play RetroArch with a controller, we can do it, there are some pads that are compatible and that will make our approach to these retro games easier.

Sony DualShock 3

Sony DualShock 4

Microsoft XBOX 360 Controller

Microsoft XBOX ONE Controller

MadCatz C.T.R.L.R

8bit FC30

8bit NES30