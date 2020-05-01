The FDA authorized the use of the antiviral remdesivir to treat coronavirus sufferers. (Free Press Photo: Agence France-Presse)

Remdesivir accelerates recovery times in patients with covid-19, according to a major US-led trial, becoming the first drug with proven benefits against the disease.

Here is what you need to know about this drug.

What is remdesivir?

Remdesivir is a broad-spectrum experimental antiviral made by the American pharmacist Gilead Sciences, which was first developed to treat Ebola, a viral hemorrhagic fever.

It enthused the researchers in a 2016 primate study and was then used in a major trial in the Republic of the Congo, comparing it to three other drugs.

That study ended in 2019 because it failed to increase survival rates like two other monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-designed immune system proteins.

In February, the United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) announced that remdesivir would once again jump on the scene in an investigation into SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID-19, because it was promising in tests. in animals against the SARS and MERS coronaviruses.

Remdesivir is manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. (Free Press Photo: Agence France-Presse)

How effective is it?

NIAID announced the results of its trial Wednesday, which included 1,000 participants, and concluded that hospitalized patients with respiratory problems from covid-19 treated with the drug improved faster than cases receiving a placebo.

Patients who took the drug recovered 31% faster.

“Although the results were clearly positive, from a statistically significant point of view they were modest,” said Anthony Fauci, chief scientist at NIAID, on Thursday.

COVID-19 NEWS: A preliminary data analysis from #NIH clinical trial shows hospitalized patients w / advanced # COVID19 and lung involvement who received the investigational antiviral #remdesivir recovered faster than similar patients who received placebo: https://t.co/E3igQRZidH pic.twitter.com/svVL3pwNvF – NIAID News (@NIAIDNews) April 29, 2020

In other words, it works but it is not a miracle cure.

However, it is considered a “proof of concept” that could pave the way for better treatments, much like the first drugs developed to treat HIV in the 1980s, much less effective than those currently used.

The results suggested that remdesivir could reduce mortality rates., from 11.7% to 8.0%, but these data are considered statistically less reliable.

Why are there mixed results?

The findings from the U.S.-led trial were announced the same day that The Lancet published the results of a study with the same drug but smaller that found no statistical benefit in remdesivir.

This study involved just over 200 people from Wuhan, China, and was a randomized controlled trial, considered the highest standard in treatment evaluation.

NEW Research — First randomized trial of #remdesivir for hospitalized patients who are critically ill with # COVID19 suggests antiviral drug is not associated with significant clinical benefits vs placebo: study of 237 adults from 10 hospitals in Wuhan (1/5) https: // t.co/K0h0qj4okw pic.twitter.com/btIH3mTPCg – The Lancet (@TheLancet) April 29, 2020

But it is also noteworthy that this study had to stop for not recruiting enough patients and its size was approximately five smaller than the study led by the United States.

“The trial numbers are too small to draw firm conclusions,” said Stephen Evans, medical statistics expert at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

When could it be available?

Remdesivir has already been given to patients around the world, in clinical trials and also outside of them, in response to Gilead’s “compassionate use requests” for access in some emergencies.

In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued this May 1 a “Emergency use authorization” that further expands its use.

FDA issues an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the investigational antiviral drug remdesivir for treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed # COVID19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease: https://t.co/prtFZpR7vW pic.twitter.com/YXOfaWMGNS – FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) May 1, 2020

Since the drug is complex to manufacture and is given by injection rather than by pills, there are questions about whether the supply will be limited in the first phase.

In an open letter released Wednesday, Daniel O’Day, the president of Gilead, reported that the company has 1.5 million doses ready or nearly finished.

We have been working day and night, in collaboration with study investigators and governments, to determine whether our investigational drug might work in patients with COVID-19. Read more from our Chairman & CEO Daniel O’Day on today’s news: https://t.co/tkfC2gX0ON. pic.twitter.com/gigZnLI2j5 – Gilead Sciences (@GileadSciences) April 30, 2020

“We had estimated that this would be 140,000 treatments based on a treatment duration of 10 days,” he said, but another trial showed that five days is as effective as using it in 10 days.

This means that “we can significantly increase the number of treatments available, which Gilead is committed to donating,” O’Day said.

How does it work?

Remdesivir belongs to a class of medication that directly attacks viruses.

It is what is called a “nucleotide analog” that mimics adenosine, one of the four basic components of RNA and DNA.

“The virus is not very careful with what it incorporates,” said virologist Benjamin Neuman of Texas A&M University.

“Viruses normally try to go fast and change speed as a precaution,” he warned.

Remdesivir is stealthily incorporated into the virus genome instead of adenosine, causing a short circuit in its reproduction process.

A sample of the antiviral Remdesivir. (Free Press Photo: .)

This Thursday or during a conference call on Thursday, Gilead medical director Merdad Parsey said that while patients who had symptoms for less time seemed to respond better to the drug, there also appeared to be some benefit to those who were at more critical levels. .

This is because the virus triggers an abnormal immune reaction called a cytokine storm responsible for lung injury.

“By limiting viral replication, it will limit inflammation, reduce the number of people who develop lung injury, and take them out of the respirator faster,” Parsey explained.