The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the marketing of a drug known as Veklury (Remdesivir). This medication will begin to be applied for the treatment of coronavirus in adults and adolescents over 12 years with pneumonia. This step is very important in order to find an effective cure or treatment that will end this pandemic once and for all. Remdesivir’s arrival to this fight against the coronavirus is not accidental, he has a long history of success with other viruses.

The first coronavirus treatment to be applied in Europe will be with Remdesivir

Remdesivir is an antiviral that slows down the production of new virus particles. In this way, any viral infection develops less quickly. Applied in patients in serious condition, a recovery of an average of four days earlier than usual has been recorded. Helping to stop the virus, this medication can be key in the treatment against coronavirus.

The United States National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid) tested Remdesivir in more than 1,000 critically ill patients. A total of 75 hospitals from different countries, its effect was compared with a placebo and with the average time it takes for a patient to heal from the coronavirus. Hospitalized patients taking Remdesivir recovered an average of 31% faster than those taking placebo, while the mean recovery period was reduced by about 4 days.

Veklury will be the brand name for this medicine. They have not given more details on how many doses of Remdesivir will be available for the European market. Starting today Negotiations to start with US producer Gilead Sciences who will be the producer of this drug that can help many coronavirus sufferers. Saving the maximum lives possible is the goal of all studies being done to find a cure or possible treatment for coronavirus.