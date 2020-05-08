The term crowdfunding has spread around investments, but some people still don’t know it.

Crowdfunding or collective investment is a concept in which people come together to finance an innovative and interesting idea.

In this way, by adding several contributions of multiple sizes in one “pile”, the investment gains a strength that it would not have alone without the union of more people interested in the project.



Crowdfunding democratizes the universe of investments

The difference between crowdfunding and a traditional investment format is that it allows individuals to join forces when it comes to supporting a cool concept, enabling people who do not have a high income to participate in large projects.

“In practice, crowdfunding works as in the form of collecting a kitty for the real estate sector”, explains Alex Silva COO Swiss Consultoria.

In the case of real estate crowdfunding, it is possible to start investing in the real estate market with modest capital.

Everything is done over the internet, through some digital investment platforms, concludes Silva.



Crowdfunding Real Estate

The real estate market has always been linked to large investors.

However, as the emergence of collective investment in real estate, it is possible to participate in this opportunity!

Thus, real estate crowdfunding is the chance for many to have collective investments in large enterprises, such as buildings, towers, condominiums and other projects of interest to investors.

Anyone who has always been interested in investing in real estate projects, but did not have the financial means to do so, should know that the scenario has changed.

There are now several investment platforms designed to increase access to this modality.

Thus, it is necessary to know how real estate crowdfunding works in practice.



How real estate crowdfunding works

Collective investment in real estate developments takes place through digital platforms.

It is worth mentioning that the modality is regulated by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

To offer the distribution of real estate investments, platforms must be incorporated in Brazil and be registered with the CVM.

As CVM itself advises, “the offers will be made exclusively through a website, program, application or electronic medium that provides a virtual environment for investors and issuers to meet under the terms of ICVM 588”.

Thus, it is important to invest only in platforms that are registered with the CVM, in order to avoid problems in the future.

Remuneration is variable

For those who are not yet very familiar with investments, a tip: the financial return of real estate crowdfunding depends on the success of the venture.

For this reason, this is not a fixed income investment, in which you know how much you will profit per month. In this case, the investor receives according to the yield, which can vary widely.

However, to date, collective investment in real estate has proven to be an excellent alternative.

In the first time that investors obtained a return on investments in Brazil, there was a return of 18.7% per year, for three years.

It is also worth saying that the platforms make a thorough investigation of those interested in receiving the investments.

Thus, only a minority of projects are accepted to be part of the list of financing options.

Compared to fixed income investments, it is possible to say that real estate crowdfunding has the possibility of a much higher return, although it is a little more risky.

Initial investment

So far, it is possible to start investing in real estate ventures from R $ 1,000.00 (one thousand reais).

However, the amount varies from platform to platform. Some of them are more restrictive and require a larger capital contribution, such as R $ 5,000, R $ 10,000, R $ 20,000 or up to R $ 50,000 reais.

It is possible to invest in ventures other than conventional, such as a Solar Plant or a Condominium with a golf course and SPA.

To choose how and where to invest, several information is available:

Real estate project, location, size

Return on investment (usually ranges from 18 to 36 months)

Profitability projection

Target value of total investment



Investment processes

Those interested in this type of business are probably wondering: what are the steps to start investing immediately?

1- Choosing a Platform

Although real estate crowdfunding is a recent investment alternative in Brazil, there are already several options to choose from, such as Investweb, Bricksave and Ulend.

The investor must enter the links, check and choose the option that best suits his preferences.

2- Perform registration

After choosing the platform, it’s time to register.

Although the entire procedure takes place digitally, it is necessary to have access to your personal documents.

As it is an investment, the platform will request various data, as well as the sending of digital copies of some of these documents.

After this registration step, the account on the platform will be opened and it is already possible to start investing.

3- Analyze the proposals

Regardless of the chosen platform, the investor will have access to many different options.

Each of them presents a minimum investment, a target contribution and a profitability forecast.

Thus, it is important to analyze all the data carefully, as this is the most important step in the path of the real estate investor.

It is worth knowing that most platforms require a minimum number of stakeholders to proceed with the project.

For this reason, it may be necessary for the client to sign a pre-contract or leave a reserve amount to ensure that the investment gains traction.

After the investment fundraising ends, the investor will begin to monitor the project processes.

4 – Monitor your own investment



The investor must pay attention to the progress of the project and seek access to reports and information about it.

However, it is necessary to emphasize that this access depends on the level of transparency of each platform.

The returns can be paid at once, at the end of the period, or in periodic contributions. Being careful not to run the risk of having problems with your own liquidity is essential.

