What is Raynaud’s disease?

The Raynaud’s disease It owes its name to Maurice Raynaud, who, precisely, gave its name to this pathology. Its main feature is the decrease in blood circulation in the fingers, both of the hands and feet, and, therefore, causes pain in those places.

In addition to the hands and feet, also can affect the nose, ears, and lips. Generally, it is triggered by changes in temperature, especially cold, and also due to stressful and emotional situations.

As a consequence, produces a decrease in blood circulation in the hands and feet due to a contraction of the blood vessels, which decreases the arrival of blood to them. All of this occurs because of vasospasm, which makes it very difficult the arrival of blood and oxygen to them, so there is a color change.

This pathology manifests itself more frequently in females and in young people. Generally, when it appears without apparent cause it is known as primary Raynaud’s phenomenon, while if it is associated with another pathology, it is called secondary Raynaud’s phenomenon.

As we have said before, the symptoms of this disease can manifest itself in cold situations, but also from emotions or stress and its duration can be from a few minutes to a few hours. In addition, these attacks are usually always reversible, so it is rare that they cause any significant tissue damage.

A) Yes, the most frequent symptoms in Raynaud’s phenomenon are:

Change in skin color. This coloration goes through three phases: white, blue and red. The first acquires this color due to the insufficient blood flow that reaches it. Later, it turns blue due to the stagnation of the blood and, finally, when it turns red or purple, it is because the opening of the blood vessel occurs and the blood flow recirculates.Pain in fingers of the hands and feet. Swelling, tingling, or pain by regaining blood flow.

How is Raynaud’s disease diagnosed?

If the patient has any of the symptoms, a a blood test, where the presence of nuclear antibodies that will allow us to assess whether it is related to some other disease or to Raynaud’s pathology.

It can also be done capillaroscopy, a very simple and non-invasive technique for the patient, which consists of look at the distal part of the fingers with the microscope, looking for any vascular abnormality.

In addition, after diagnosis, the patient requires adequate follow-up. In the case of primary Raynaud’s phenomenon, the prognosis is good, with no mortality and hardly any complications. However, in the case of the secondary phenomenon, the severity will depend on the intensity of the ischemia and the treatments applied to improve blood flow.

What are your treatments?

When choosing the treatment, it is important to consider if it is a primary or secondary phenomenon. If it is primary, there is no curative treatment, but yes some guidelines that can avoid the damage: protect your skin, protect yourself from the cold, relax, avoid tobacco use and try not to get nervous if an acute attack occurs.

In the case of secondary phenomenon, the treatment will depend on the disease associated with it. If caused by rheumatologic disease, it is more difficult to get better.

When there is exposure to toxins or is triggered by using tools that produce vibration, suspending these factors will make it disappear. Treatment of finger ulcers will also be taken into account.

In the event that it does not respond to medical treatment, it is used Surgery, with which all of the nerves that cause the narrowing of the vessels are shortened.