The amount of clouds is an important factor that interferes with the heating and cooling of the air during the day and also at night. The cloud cover is a temperature regulator!

Whoever is in the field knows that frost night is cold night, starry, with few clouds and still air.

Summer days are usually hot since dawn, but summer nights with few clouds are cooler than nights with many clouds and the rain showers.

What is radiation loss?

O cooling of the atmosphere and soil is technically called radiative loss and happens during the day and also during the nightand. There is a constant exchange of heat between the air and the surface and also between the air and the cloud layer that eventually is over a place. Night cooling is closely related to the formation of fog at dawn and frost.

THE radioactive loss is more efficient over a region when there is the influence of high atmospheric pressure. It is the high pressure that causes the subsidence of the air, which reduces the humidity of the air and consequently the amount of clouds.

Sun heats the air and the soil during the day. Clouds absorb some of the heat that comes out of the ground.

High pressure x amount of clouds

When a high atmospheric pressure prevails over a region the sky is with little or no cloudinessand.

A mass of polar cold air is a high pressure system atmospheric and that is why the typical autumn and winter days are cold and with blue skies. We see this in the center-south of Brazil, because in many areas of the Northeast and in part of the North of Brazil, autumn and part of winter are times of many clouds and rain.

Oftentimes, even without have one strong polar air over a place to cool the air, the temperature drops and record cold may even occur because of the air subsidence effect.

Temperature at night with few clouds

At clouds, soil, trees, buildings, water, everything absorbs and emits heat, but the form, intensity and time it takes for this absorption and emission to occur is different for each type of material.

In night with few clouds, the radioactive loss is greater

Several factors influence the temperature daily in one location. But in general, the air temperature on the Earth’s surface in one place, on a cloudless night, is lower than on a night with many clouds.

This effect occurs anywhere on the planet and at any time of the year.

Cloud layer at night absorbs heat. Radioactive loss is less.

