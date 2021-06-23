What is procrastination? It’s not laziness, it’s your emotions | Tec Review

Your day is just beginning. You try to start with your earrings, but your mind is already bombarding you with doubts: ‘Where do I start? I think I can do it in a couple of hours? Maybe I can start in a while.’ We explain what procrastination is.

What is procrastination? This is the first step towards a solution

The way in which we delay activities is common in society and is called to procrastinate.

And we do it for different situations and it depends a lot on the relationship we have with the task and the perception we have of it, he explains. Leopoldo Vazquez Meneses, Psychologist and counselor in the Department of Counseling of the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The word comes from the Latin procrastinare, it is made up of the prefix pro which means ‘forward’ and the adverb cras ‘tomorrow’.

Through time it was transformed and today it means: the habit of postponing activities or responsibilities for simpler or more satisfactory ones.

It is an activity that at first seems to help manage our mood.

However, The consequences range from poor academic performance, lack of long-term knowledge retention, family problems, health problems, or dismissal from the workplace.

But you need to ask Why do we keep doing something that – clearly – is detrimental to our lives?

Why do we procrastinate?

The answer lies in how this problem is observed, for Laureano David Angarita, clinical psychologist and specialist in procrastination at the Konrad Lorenzl university institution in Colombia, indicates that “it is a complex problem, misunderstood as laziness, lack of character, weakness of character, of energy, of vitality, confused with many attributes of personality or behavior ”.

According to a group of researchers from the Rey Juan Carlos University in Spain, who conducted a study with the aim of reducing the academic procrastination:

“When people procrastinate they conflict between what they should and what they want to do, locking themselves in the approach-avoidance dilemma and anticipate the action as not attractive and the reward as too far in the time. That is why procrastinators generally put off the tasks they perceive as aversive and choose those that seem pleasant to them and that provide short-term rewards. ”

The approach-avoidance dilemma, has been confused with laziness, lack of character and even with mysterious curses.

This aspect is, on the contrary, a way in which we face challenging emotions Y negative moods.

“Procrastination is only the psychological manifestation that we have for our emotional brain, which we find difficult to express in words; and he is wanting to tell us: ‘I don’t feel motivated with this task, I don’t feel committed, I’m tired, I’m bored, I’m blocked ”, he describes Maximilian Hapes, General Director of Education BIZ, a business training center in Argentina, and writer of the book on procrastination “Putting it up.”

In this regard, Laureano David Angarita, describes that procrastinators are aware of not carrying out or postponing their activities

In fact, in the world there is the Research Group on Procrastination, at Carleton University in Ottawa, where experts from all over the world have been meeting for 20 years.

Some topics that are studied are: the moment in which the person faces the activity, the types of thoughts involved, the decisions made and guilt.

A vicious circle

According to researchers from the Rey Juan Carlos University, procrastination also affects the individual’s level of self-efficacy.

“This fact introduces the procrastinator into a vicious circle, since the decrease in self-efficacy increases the chances of procrastination ”.

And this is the vicious cycle:

Identify and face the task in which there is a certain discomfort to do. After that come the thoughts negative, forward-looking or questioning tones. ‘Will I be able to finish this task? What if I don’t like what I’m doing?’ and even ‘maybe not good for this’, this is not my thing, I’m not in the mood.’ Then comes the stage of occupation where a different activity is carried out that is usually less complex and satisfactory. Finally, the justification, where the phrases appear: ‘I can finish it early tomorrow’, tomorrow will be another day ‘or for many others’ there is more time than life’.

However, the problem does not end there.

Therefore, it is a vicious circle that does not end in justification, on the contrary, this stage is the last to start procrastination again and entails an even bigger problem: exacerbate stress, anxiety, low self-esteem and guilt.

The problem should be solved as soon as the procrastinating person abandons the task or postpones it, but on the contrary, the previous symptoms appear, to a different extent, intensity and in a different way each individual.

The sense of guilt is more interesting, since people constantly experience thoughts such as: ‘Why didn’t I do my job? What would have happened if I had done it? What if there is no other opportunity? Do I need to start already?’

The causes

According to Laureano David Angarita, three of the main causes or reasons why people procrastinate are:

Fear to fail: characteristics of people low self-esteem and low tolerance for frustration.

Frustration: It is related to the fact that the tasks to be carried out seem unattractive, useless and unnecessary.

Indecision: It is recurrent in perfectionists, here the procrastinator constantly imposes doubts to face the task and considers that what he does is never enough to fulfill an expectation or goal, which results in a constant postponement of the activity.

How do I get out of the circle? What is the solution?

First of all, understand that it is a problem in the control of emotions.

There are different origins of procrastination depending on the particular context of each person.

Talking about a common factor is somewhat complicated, but according to procrastination researchers, with studies done on thousands of people, they generally identify these points:

Procrastinators have certain personality traits that are not compatible with successful task execution. Ways to process and understand information that do not make it easy for them to make decisions.

Experts say that it is necessary to identify what is the underlying emotion to the problem to face the task or activity.

“We cannot simply overcome this problem through willpower., but you have to have the correct strategy. If we have not detected which emotion is trying to flee, what you have to do is give yourself that space to reflect, “he identifies. Mariluz de la Parra Cervantes, Business coach, entrepreneur and author of the book The magic of rest.

In this vein, Cervantes explains that it is necessary to identify the emotion so as not to “relapse” into “leaving it for later.”

Specialists clearly indicate that in some people it is possible to understand procrastination problems with some strategies:

Recommend:

Get away completely from temptations. Write down pending tasks to focus on completing them. Divide the task into small parts. To have better stress management.