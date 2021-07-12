What is Prader-Willi syndrome?

07/12/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare genetic disorder. It causes decreased muscle strength, low levels of growth hormone and sex hormones.

But also, produces a continuous feeling of hunger, which usually appears after 2 years of age. The prevalence of this syndrome is 1 case per 15,000 live births.

As the doctor warns Assumpta Caixàs, endocrinologist at the Corporació Sanitària Parc Taulí and member of the Obesity group of the SEEN and coordinator of the Prader-Willi Syndrome working group of the SEEDO, there is still a lot of awareness to address this syndrome.

«Pediatric professionals are increasingly aware of and think about the possibility of this diagnosis when a child with hypotonia is born. There is also awareness that the approach must be early », Caixás.

“However, when they become adults and need to make the move to the adult team, we find that there is no knowledge or availability on the part of many Endocrinology and Nutrition services, and sometimes they are followed only by the family doctor, internists or psychiatrists if their predominant disorder is bad behavior “, explains the expert.

Signs of Prader-Willi syndrome

Within the need to address this pathology early, it is essential to know and recognize the signs and symptoms of Prader-Willi.

The signs and symptoms that may be present from birth are:

Low muscle tone (hypotonia). When the baby is held in the arms they remain flabby. Almond-shaped eyes, upside down or narrowing of the upper part of the head. Problems in the sucking reflex. Poor development of the genitals.

As the patient diagnosed with the Prader-Willi syndrome grows, other new signs appear and some remain:

Continual need to eat and weight gain. It is one of the main characteristics of this syndrome and begins around the age of 2. Hypogonadism: the low production of hormones affects the development of the organs, even leading to sterility. Lack of physical development. Cognitive problems related to development. Delay motor development, speech problems, behavior problems, sleep problems.

This wide range of symptoms requires that the approach to these patients must therefore be multidisciplinary and by an expert team. The specialties that this team should cover are: Genetics, both clinical and laboratory; Pediatrics, Neuropediatrics, Endocrinology and Nutrition, Psychiatry and Psychology, Pulmonology, Gynecology, Urology, Traumatology, Ophthalmology and Dentistry.

Obesity, a common denominator in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome

The part of the brain that controls satiety or hunger does not work as it should in people with this syndrome.

They binge eat and obesity is present in almost 100% of these patients and, in addition, the type of obesity in 80% is severe, that is, grade II with associated comorbidities or grade III.

Dr. Caixàs explains that by Body Mass Index it would be indicated bariatric surgery, but it is not advised since the problem of these patients is in their brain And despite putting a barrier in the stomach, the brain still craves food and it can be dangerous if they binge after surgery on the stomach.

«The endocrinological treatment of these patients consists of diet and physical exercise (at the moment there is no specific drug to control hunger or obesity), replacement with growth hormone at an early age (from 2 years or even earlier) and then continue with adult doses, substitution with sex hormones after puberty, treatment with calcium and vitamin D to prevent osteoporosis, and if type 2 diabetes mellitus appears, treatment with drugs that are neutral or that promote weight loss, “he explains. the expert.

Although the life expectancy of these patients is increasing, being currently 55-60 years common, the main causes of death are respiratory, infection and respiratory failure or pulmonary thromboembolism or asphyxia due to excessive food intake.

Some obesity-associated cancer deaths are also beginning to be seen.