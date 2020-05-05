Mexico is currently experiencing Phase 3 of the health emergency caused by COVID-19, however, in some European countries such as Spain, the authorities have already established Phase 0.

What is and what is Phase 0?

During Phase 0 security measures begin to relax, people can end confinement and resume all economic, social and personal activities.

France had to end the State of Sanitary Emergency on May 23 and they have decided to extend it until July 24. Today, we start our Phase 0. Please, no irresponsibilities, no gangs or Malasañas 😓. It’s up to us not to take steps back 💪 – Beatriz Rico (@bearicoactriz) May 4, 2020

In this stage, establishments such as restaurants, beauty salons, gyms and other shops are reopened.

The de-escalation phase started on May 4 in Spain

The de-escalation phase began in Spain on May 4, and among other things consists of the mandatory use of masks for all users of public transport.

Also, at this stage, local and retail businesses are already authorized to open. The measure does not apply to services and shops that have a surface area greater than 400 meters.

Likewise, a preferential service schedule must be set for those over 65 years of age and the premises must be cleaned at least twice a day.

In the case of restaurants, they will be able to deliver their products to their homes, in addition to the option of the customer picking up their food directly at the establishment. The terraces and bars will open to 50% of their capacity.

Minor works on buildings will also be allowed as long as they are carried out in uninhabited houses.

For its part, meetings with friends and family will also be allowed, but may not be more than 10 people per group.

With information from ABC Spain.

You may also be interested: Hoy No Circula Tuesday 5 May by Phase 3 on CDMX and Edomex