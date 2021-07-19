What is Pegasus and why 50,000 smartphones of influencers have been hacked around the world | Technology

Research indicates that 10 governments around the world have used this software to spy on key personalities, with journalists, politicians and activists being the most common targets.

The news has spread at a dizzying rate and it is not for less, since we are facing probably the biggest espionage scandal of the decade, where governments, politicians and journalists have been involved, but not all in the same way.

After the new information published, we are going to review point by point what has happened so far to fully understand this delicate situation that has different countries and a particular company in check.

Let’s take a look at what Pegasus is, who is affected and what information was obtained with it by NSO Group clients, creators of it.

What is Pegasus

Pegasus is a type of spyware that was created by the Israel-based company NSO Group. This software is associated with all types of smartphones (whether Android or Apple, it does not distinguish) and allows comprehensive monitoring of the phone.

Among the files that this spy tool can access are photos, emails, WhatsApp or Telegram messages (among others), phone calls, browser search history, real-time location, etc.

The Amnesty International security laboratory through this report has verified that the Israeli software is designed to keep an almost complete record of everything that the victim’s mobile phone does during the day.

Its existence reached the media in 2019, when a security flaw in WhatsApp exploited to access hundreds of phones around the world and the messaging company detected the failure (something very common in recent years).

Facebook-owned company took NSO Group to court months later accusing her of helping governments around the globe spy on more than 1,400 people key in those countries.

In addition to all this, the Pegasus Project is associated with such important events as the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, or the leak of Jeff Bezos’ phone which ended with the tech mogul’s divorce.

What we know about Pegasus so far

While the NSO Group has been denying its spyware for years, its defense has run out of steam after the Forbidden Stories revelations, as they have shown evidence that relate the use of their software to spy on about 50,000 phone numbers.

Although the numbers on the list do not include a name, the research team was able to identify more than 1,000 people, including 189 journalists and more than 600 politicians and officials in more than 50 countries.

The 10 countries that would have used these services to spy on journalists, dissidents, politicians and other important personalities are: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to these countries, reports say that in countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom or France it would also have been used to Pegasus in recent years. Although the country that takes the cake is Mexico, where there are 15,000 telephone numbers of the 50,000 detected.

Who has uncovered all this information

The investigation that has revealed all these secrets is called Project Pegasus, which has been elaborated thanks to the work of Forbidden Stories, a non-profit organization of journalists, to Amnesty International, and to such renowned newspapers as The Washington Post or The Guardian.

A few hours ago, Forbidden Stories announced on Twitter the progress in the investigations, with new data that ensured the hacking of some 50,000 phones and the use of this spyware by 10 countries around the world. Spain being one of them.

– 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 -Global democracy under cyber attack. Follow along throughout the week. # PegasusProject pic.twitter.com/R2uuYhMqzV – Forbidden Stories (@FbdnStories) July 18, 2021

Currently the team of journalists continues to work to find out the scope of this hack and to discover who the affected personalities are.

And this is because not all affected phones could have been spied onbut only added to the list of possible persons of interest.

What the NSO Group and the accused governments say

Despite everything, the Israeli company has denied the facts through a Press release, saying that everything published are erroneous assumptions and unsubstantiated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources.

The outrage of the company is such that claim to be filing a lawsuit against Forbidden Stories for defamation. They also point out that their technology is in no way associated with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

They also assure that they do not have information about what their clients do with their program, although they assure that they investigate their clients before accepting them.

India, Rwanda or Hungary are some of the accused governments that have come out to deny their involvement with Pegasus software, while the rest of the countries involved are silent.

The case has just exploded and it is expected that in the next few days more details of the investigation will be known, but the struggle between freedom of expression, the use of confidential information and private interests promises us some interesting weeks, at least.