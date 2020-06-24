How long does convalescent plasma immunity last?

Hello, I am Dr. Elmer Huerta and this is your daily dose of information about the new coronavirus, information that we hope will be useful to take care of your health and that of your family. Today we will see what passive immunity is and how this ancient type of treatment can help cope with covid-19.

To understand passive immunity, and to differentiate it from active immunity, it is useful to first understand what the body’s defense or immune system is and how it works.

Our body is constantly under attack by multiple enemies, both external and internal.

External enemies are so-called pathogenic microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites.

The internal enemies are our own cells, which, by changing their biological behavior, begin to divide abnormally, forming cancer.

Our defense system, then, is in the blood that constantly patrols the body, defending ourselves, both from external attacks, to avoid infections, and from internal changes, to avoid cancer.

The defense system of the human being is essentially made up of two elements: intelligent cells called lymphocytes – one of the types of white blood cells – and the products that make up these cells, giant proteins called antibodies.

The functioning of the defense system is very interesting and can be compared to modern wars, which base their strength on intelligence and remote-controlled weapons.

Let’s imagine that a virus enters the body, let’s say it is one of the many flu viruses that attack every year.

Upon reaching the nose – the place where respiratory viruses enter – that influenza virus is immediately intercepted by a type of lymphocyte, which has a file of all the types of microbes with which the person has ever come into contact. in their life.

If the influenza virus that has just entered the body has already attacked before, the lymphocyte recognizes it and transforms into a special cell that begins to produce an enormous amount of defenses or antibodies to neutralize or prevent the entry of the invading virus into the interior of the cells.

Now let’s imagine that an unknown virus enters – like the new coronavirus that is causing the pandemic – and, because it is not in the files, the lymphocytes do not recognize it.

By not recognizing it, the new virus, in this case SARSCoV-2, causes the covid-19 disease that we are seeing worldwide.

It is only after a few days that the lymphocytes manage to map the new virus and begin to produce the antibodies to neutralize it.

Now we can give way to the explanation of active immunity and passive immunity and talk about the medicines that can be used to fight the virus.

Active immunity means giving a vaccine, that is, administering – be it a modified version or a part of the virus – so that it is the person’s own lymphocytes that make the neutralizing antibodies and prevent the entry of the virus into the cells.

Passive immunity means directly administering the neutralizing antibodies to the patient, so that they can control the entry of the virus into the cells.

In other words, in active immunity, the defense system works for the person. In passive immunity, the drug does the job of the defense system.

In a series of articles published in the journal Science in mid-June, the researchers’ efforts to identify and synthesize the most effective neutralizing antibodies against the new coronavirus are disclosed, in the hope that, when injected into patients , can serve to treat the infection.

The concept of its development is the same. First, the blood of those recovered from covid-19 is analyzed to identify these neutralizing antibodies. Once identified, they are synthesized to be used as passive immunity agents against the new coronavirus.

Its application can include health workers, people already infected with a clinical picture at risk, or even hospitalized, whether they are in intensive care or not.

Antibody testing has already started in humans. It is estimated that it could start to be produced six to twelve months before vaccines and could be complementary to them since they present a different mechanism of action.

There is no doubt that the world awaits effective treatment against the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, it is important to remember that prevention is as important as the solution – which has not yet arrived. The latter is achieved through hand hygiene, the use of masks when in public and maintaining a healthy distance – more than a meter and a half – between people.

