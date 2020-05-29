In the description of the video it does not say it, but from the scenery it can be deduced that it is from 1992, the second year of Rhythm of the Night. Marcelo Tinelli presents with great pomp (and a little irony) the “boy coveted by girls: Pablito Ruiz”, but instead of the singer Miguel del Sel, characterized as himself, enters and imitates him from the thick-drawn caricature, full of gestures exaggerated and affected inflections.

The Midachi greets and, after the amorphous “eeeeeeh” of the reception, the rostrum explodes in a little chorus: “Pablito eats it, oh oh oh oh”. The driver does not hold back the laugh and falls to the floor to laugh. The comedian continues in his. Three hundred ecstatic people wave pom poms in the colors of Telefe, “the family channel”. Pablo, perhaps at home, perhaps on tour, was not yet 17 years old. At the time, he says, he hadn’t even finished defining his sexuality.

“That was a question that affected me, because that sketch began to be very successful and it was an object of ridicule. Today they could not do it directly. One sees it from a distance and says: ‘it was to put a trial on them, win it and take them out all the money they made ‘”, he is now 45 years old, in a very different era of communication, collective consciousness and self-knowledge.

At that early point in his life Pablo was already used to the two faces of fame: affection and distraction. The boy who babbled on his older brothers’ Queen, Parcheesi and ABBA records turned professional at age six. “When I was in first grade I started music classes and the teacher put me and my brother in the choir. We sang and the teacher told my mom that she had skills and that she should do something because we had a good voice and we were very toned “, remember. The way that mother Irene found to channel that newly discovered vocation was a casting for Festilindo, the children’s program from which Lorena Paola also came out. “I couldn’t get in, but a client at my Aunt Mabel’s store, who heard me sing, said she could do something because she worked on Channel 13. It was fate.” She auditioned with “It is life that reaches me”, by Celeste Carballo and she stayed.

It didn’t take long to discover that one of the side effects of exposure is cruelty. “At school it was not very easy for me to say. The girls adored me and the boys bullied me. I took it, I did all the primary school and then the secondary school I made her free,” she says. By that time he had already graduated from the Festilindo Academies, the EMI had signed him as a soloist and had ceased to be Pablo Maximiliano Miguel Coronel Vidoz to adopt the pseudonym with which we all know him: “We were very close to the dictatorship and it did not sound very Well ‘Pablo Coronel’. They looked for a Latin name and because of Pablo Ruiz Picasso’s influence they named me Pablo Ruiz “.

“Mi chica ideal”, from his first album of the same name in ’87, put him on the map, but it was the cut of his second album (Ángel, 1988) that made him a star. “I couldn’t choose what I was recording because I was twelve, thirteen,” he says. That was how his producer, Rubén Amado -ex collaborator of Luis Miguel-, brought him a song of his called “Oh mom! (She has kissed me)” that the singer of Mexican descent Selena had recorded three years earlier (yes: although many do not know, “Oh mom” is a cover). “He brought the idea, he said: ‘I wrote this song, it has Italian influences, you are going to break it because it is very commercial.’ He sang it to me, we recorded it and it was a success.”

To see the effects of that success, all he had to do was look out the window. “Ten, twenty, thirty girls were coming to the door of my house waiting for me to come out. That gave me the indication that something was happening. They found out where I lived and they were on duty,” he says. Another indication that anonymity was a thing of the past was the parade of commercial courtesies: “You started to have gifts from everywhere. The brands gave me a lot of clothes. We went out to eat and they didn’t charge me,” he says.

More than once “eating” was just a way of saying: fans had a special preference for interrupting lunches and dinners for signatures and photos with jammed roll cameras and flashes that blinded anyone. In one of those sessions, Pablo learned from his mother that there was also sacrifice in fame: “We were in Mendoza and they wouldn’t let me eat, it was too much. They stood in line for me to give them an autograph. I had the food there and a half that I made someone’s ugly face, and my mom challenged me. She said: ‘look, if you’re going to do this, your fans are the ones who feed you. Don’t do it.’ And I didn’t do it anymore. ” It was Irene herself who accommodated him when the fumes rose: “My mother called me out and said to me: ‘Look, here you are at your house, eh? Look, here you are, Pablito Colonel. The stars are in the sky'”.

In Mexico, he says, they put prepo in his hotel room. In a recital in Bolivia they almost stripped him naked: “A police officer threw me on top of a wall and the fans below, and they left me in balls.” In Chile, everything ended scratched and with strands pulled out. And on the other hand, the constant scrutiny of his sexuality, parodied by what would later become the Argentine ambassador in Panama and hidden by managers and labels that were not prepared so that their golden boy’s ways would not honor the label of “classic heterosexual” . “The EMI wanted me to make tex-mex music because that way it would seem more masculine, more macho. I was living in Mexico and I didn’t want to make that record of northern Mexican music and the contract was frozen for me,” he says. They forced him to go to the gym to gain muscles and, when he was older, they urged him to hide. “When I started having my relationships, 18-year-old guy, I had to live it in secret. I didn’t live it within four walls but I didn’t say it publicly either,” he says.

To the psyche of a male pressured by the “obligation” to fulfill the girls who made him successful, homosexuality may seem like betrayal. “One says ‘they are all women and they are in love with you’, and if you come out with that they will leave you. And it was quite the opposite. The truth is that when I told it, I broke free and people accepted it very well, and even I started to have more work. ” After several years living on Aztec land, Pablo returned to Buenos Aires in 2004. “It took me a year,” he says, “but right away they started calling me on TV. I did the Susana circus program,” Dancing for a Dream “in 2008, I traveled to Chile to do interviews and they paid me, I made the Kitsch parties there, here the Bizarren, then I released the album and that’s how I started working again “. Today he is a self-managed artist: his latest work is the ballad “Tú”, from 2019.

Shortly after the return, when he was still fighting to be seen in Buenos Aires, a 32-year-old Pablo went as a guest with his mother Irene (whom he lost in 2016) to Susana Giménez’s living room. There he sang “Océano” (that song for which he accused Tame Impala of plagiarism, not because he believed that he was indeed plagiarized but because “one knows how to play in the media”) in a duet with Del Sel, presented as his “clone”. Unbolted with the burst of jokes from the Santa Fecino, the driver asked: “Pablo, do you mind being imitated?”, To which the singer replied, with an uncomfortable smile: “No, when they imitate you it is because you passed a barrier important”. Meanwhile, Del Sel – much more moderate in his characterization than in ’92, perhaps due to the change of era, perhaps due to the proximity of the “honoree” -, hugged Irene throughout the interview and said: “25 years ago that I imitate him: I owe this guy a field. “