What is “overeating”: the risks to health and body weight



Overeating activates hunger hormones, increases the risk of metabolic syndrome, alters sleep and mood.

Photo: Spencer Davis / Pexels

The endless options of succulent and attractive food, along with the wide availability of quick snacks: make it easy to overeat. Add to that the fact that most people eat without much knowledge about portion sizes, overeating can easily get out of control and have a number of negative health consequences. It has been proven that one of the main causes of excessive weight gain that leads to various chronic diseases is Society’s recurring habit of “overcharging.” Although we all love to eat, consuming more food than necessary gradually translates into a disproportionate daily caloric intake, which is associated with various risks that significantly deteriorate health in the short, medium and long term. Find out what the main effects are.

1. Excess body fat

Of course, the most obvious consequence of overeating all the time is excess body fat. Daily calorie balance is determined by the number of calories you consume per day, compared to the amount you burn. Therefore eating more than we spend is known as: excess calories and the biggest problem is that the body usually stores these extra calories in the form of fat. In such a way that it is one of the main causes of obesity, it is known that excessive consumption of protein does not increase the body embers due to the way it is metabolized. However excess calories from carbohydrates and fat, are the ones that make us more likely to increase body fat. Based on the above, one of the main recommendations to avoid excessive fat gain is to bet on the consumption of lean proteins and non-starchy vegetables.

2. Alterations in the regulation of hunger

By now it is well known that there are two main hormones that affect hunger regulation: ghrelin, responsible for stimulating appetite and leptin, which suppresses appetite. A normal reaction of the body when we have not eaten for a while is that the ghrelin levels increase and after we have eaten, the leptin levels tell the body that it is full. What happens when you overeat is that the natural balance of appetite is disturbed. In addition, it has been proven that a high consumption of foods rich in fat, salt or sugar, causes them to be released a hormone called dopamine that activates pleasure centers in the brain. Simply put, this process eventually overrides the regulation of hunger and encourages us to eat for pleasure, rather than being hungry. The best recommendation to avoid this alteration is to integrate whole foods, free from processing, satiating and rich in fiber into the diet.

3. Increased risk of disease

Overeating not only affects long-term health and quality of life, It is a behavior that occurs in a chronic form that can cause obesity. However, it is also related to an increased risk of other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and various mental health problems. Overeating is one of the main causes of excessive increase in body mass index (BMI), which when it exceeds 30 is considered obesity. In addition, indicators of metabolic syndrome include high levels of fat in the blood, high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and inflammation. In fact, there is a very relevant fact about it: insulin resistance is closely related to chronic overeating. Left unchecked, insulin resistance can lead to type 2 diabetes.

4. Digestive disorders, gas and excessive bloating

It’s no secret to say that overeating is one of the main causes of digestive conditions, specifically inflammation. However the habit of eating large amounts of food can strain the digestive system in the long term and create recurring symptoms of gas and bloating. In addition, most of the caloric foods that people tend to consume in excess are highly inflammatory, such as fast foods, spicy and fatty foods, as well as carbonated drinks and excess sugars. While there are some vegetables, legumes, and whole grains that are associated with flatulence, they don’t tend to be over-eaten regularly.

5. Constant drowsiness

Typical that at Christmas you eat excessively and you get uncontrollable sleep right after eating or you feel very listless and tired. This has a reason: a phenomenon called hypoglycemia, reactive in which blood sugar levels drop after eating a large meal. Low blood sugar is commonly associated with symptoms such as drowsiness, slowness, fast heart rate, and headaches. It is believed that the cause is related to excess insulin production, although it is a typical symptom of diabetes, it is known that people with obesity who tend to overeat also present it.

