What is osteoarthritis? Yes, it affects women more | Tec Review

Mrs Refuge, from 72 years old, he tripped over some stones on the sidewalk where he was walking towards the supermarket. He couldn’t keep his balance and fell, breaking his right elbow.

He wanted to get up and could not, he asked a lady who was passing by for help. He put her in a taxi that took her home.

From there, he called his daughter to take her to the hospital, where they immobilized her arm with fiberglass, instead of plaster, because that material is lighter to avoid less pain to her shoulder with osteoarthritis.

This happened at the beginning of the year, in the State of Mexico. The doctors removed the fiberglass from Mrs. Refugio three weeks ago and although her elbow healed, she has had intense pain, since the weight of the fiberglass, although light, increased the discomfort in her shoulder due to the aforementioned disease.

Doña Refugio tells Tec Review : “My shoulder hurt horrible, I am still suffering a lot from the pain from the weight I was carrying and they say that the glass figure weighs less than the plaster, but it weighed a lot to me.”

She also talks about how she was diagnosed with osteoarthritis 20 years ago.

What is osteoarthritis?

Is about a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints in the knees, hands, shoulders, ankles, hips, and spine. There’s no cure. The cause is simply aging.

Pain symptoms are intensified by factors such as being overweight or the repetitive load of heavy objects, which generates greater joint damage due to cartilage wear.

According to data from Living Without Limits, a page specialized in osteoarthritis, it is estimated that this disease is suffered by 10% of the Mexican population, although it is more frequent in women (with 11.7%) than in men (with 8.7%).

Symptoms can manifest in the patient from the age of 40 old and even take it to wheelchair condition.

It may interest you: Static gymnastics: a routine that everyone can do and it is already viral on the internet

The side effects of osteoarthritis

The treatment of this disease consists mainly of drugs such as pain relievers and anti-inflammatories. The latter have wreaked havoc on Mrs. Refugio’s stomach.

“I have no longer taken medications because they already destroyed my stomach, I already had two intestinal bleeds and an ulcer burst from so much medicine, that is why I have suspended the treatment.”

The best thing, according to the specialists that Mrs. Refugio has consulted, is to continue with gentle rehabilitation exercises and not gain weight, so that the joints do not receive an excess load.

When interviewing Roberto Grijalva Moreno, orthopedic doctor, explains that this disease can also be treated with injections of hyaluronic acid in the joints, to promote their function. In severe phases, surgery may be necessary.

Prosthetics are the last option

“In the case of advanced osteoarthritis, surgery can restore function to the patient; however, it will never be better than what Mother Nature had already given it, so the ideal is always to try to keep the joint as functional as possible ”.

Through the surgery, prostheses are placed that act as the joints and it is not about changing the whole bone, as people sometimes believe.

“The prostheses replace the caps of the articular surfaces that are worn, those surfaces can be changed by metallic areas or, even, plastic components, there are also ceramic prostheses”, comments Grijalva Moreno.

Currently, there are substances in vogue that help improve the quality of cartilage; However, Grijalva clarifies that there are no cartilage regenerators.

“Yes, there are substances that can harden the cartilage or maintain a healthier joint environment, which is like introducing a better lubricant to the joint, reducing friction and all this in order to give the cartilage a longer useful life,” he says.

Food supplements based on avocado oil help clean synovial fluid, also known as joint fluid, which is found in the joints and reduces friction between them, according to this expert.

“There are other substances like glucosamine that help to harden the cartilage,” he adds.

Finally, Grijalva emphasizes that preventive medicine is always better than curative medicine, which is why he recommends patients with osteoarthritis to see a doctor to assign them the best appropriate treatment, before opting for surgery.