The president of United States, Donald trump, published a tweet in his official account, where he uses the word “Obamagate“

The US president commented on the news about former Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who worked with Trump and recently the charges about an alleged collaboration with the Russian government in the presidential electoral campaign of the northern neighbor were dropped.

In addition, he shared the statements of the former adviser’s lawyer, who assures that the former president Barack Obama, had to do with an assumption espionage.

The Obamagate is a conspiracy theory linking Flynn, who would have been ordered to spy on Trump when he was a presidential candidate. However, he allegedly refused, and notified the magnate.

For this reason, Obama he would have sent the former security adviser to jail. Conspiracy theorists claim that this network is worse than the Richard Nixon scandal: Watergate.

It should be noted that in 2017, the subject lied to the FBI about his relations with Russia. Last Thursday, the Justice Department dropped the charges against Flynn.

In addition, users in social networks link in the Obamagate an alleged complaint of treason against the homeland against Obama and Hillary clinton, then candidate of the democratic party to the White House.

