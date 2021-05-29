what is not seen, his time on the program and other controversies

Pablo Díaz continues to break records of permanence in Pasapalabra by already accumulating behind his back 236 programs. The contestant, who competes with Javier Dávila every afternoon to win a pot that already reaches 1,690,000 euros, has spoken about his experience in the star contest of Antena 3 in an interview on Twitch.

“To Pasapalabra Anyone can go, if you prepare well“, has said in declarations to Spanish Ac2ality.

In this sense, the contestant has counted the two forms in which one can consider their participation in Pasapalabra: “You can consider it with a long-term perspective, earning 1,200 euros per program, or to aspire to the jackpot. For the first case you have to be a few eight or nine months getting ready, to have a certain security in being able to impose yourself on rivals; while for the second it requires a preparation of about five, six or seven years“, has assured.

In his case, Pablo Díaz has revealed that decided to start preparing “at the age of 18, in December 2015. There I had a very strong year to prepare for the program, “he said.

“Was four or five hours a day watching donuts, writing a lot of words to me, and at 7-8 months I found myself with the level to do more or less well, not to take the boat “, he commented.

Despite this, Díaz has reiterated that “anyone can win the jackpot, you don’t have to be very cultured“.

The contestant has also revealed some aspects of the show that are not seen, such as the casting to be in the test of the ‘Blue Chair’, where applicants compete to gain a foothold in the contest.

“Have Two parts, first two written donuts in which you have to exceed 20 hits and if you pass that cut you have another oral donut, in front of the cameras, to see how you get on. If you exceed those two, you go to the ‘Blue Chair’ for sure, then it is up to you to win it or not. Of course, you never know when they are going to call you since you do the casting, it can still take a long time. “

Díaz has also told some curious anecdote that he has lived in the contest: “Has it ever happened to me know all the rosco of some of my opponents. In those moments there is no other choice but to shrug, what are you going to do, that donut has not touched you. It has happened to me a few times, I think only three times. “

In your opinion, “the donuts have risen in difficulty since the first time I was in Pasapalabra and, since there is so much level, with the same difficult words in each one of them, it has only happened to me once to know all the answers from my rival “.

The contestant has also entered to assess one of the most talked about controversies about the contest: the ‘no boat’ that Antena 3 promoted a few months ago, hinting to viewers that he was going to win the award.

“In his defense I have to say that their marketing strategy was pretty goodBecause in the ad they didn’t say that I was taking the boat, they just said that something important was going to happen. I did think that day I was taking it, because the option I had for the last question was very good, but it couldn’t be, “he acknowledged.