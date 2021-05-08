What is neuromorphic computing? The brain on a chip | Technology

The classic computing with which our computers, mobiles and other devices on the market work is no longer alone. Do you know what neuromorphic computing is? We tell you.

If you find quantum computing difficult to understand, neuromorphic computing can be considered absolutely insane. Along with quantum, biological, and classical computing, the world is witnessing Emerging technologies that each day show a greater potential in different fields of use. Possible the future of all these technologies is to coexist by reinforcing those areas in which the classical cannot help us yet.

We have already spoken to you about quantum computing on previous occasions, computers that are based on the laws of quantum physics to perform very complex problems. Well, neuromorphic computing puts the focus of attention on something that is more familiar to us, but which is also very complex, Our brain.

Most of us already know in a generic way how our mobile works with classic computing. The famous binary system of 1 and 0 that has given us so much play in recent decades. However, our brain doesn’t work like that at all and it has proven to be a great troubleshooting tool.

IBM has just announced a new milestone in the quantum computing sector: they have created the most powerful quantum computer to date, being capable of operating with 53 qubits.

So in the 60s Carver Mead, Electrical Engineer, Caltech Institute of Technology considered the option of creating algorithms and integrated circuits with the same structure and behavior as the nervous system of animals. Mead found that the behavior of transistors resembles the way neurons communicate with each other transmitting electrical impulses through a mechanism known as neuronal synapse.

The complexity of the brain is such that collaboration between subjects such as physics, microelectronics, biology, mathematics and computer science to advance those analog transistors Mead dreamed of. Despite all the time that has passed since those first steps, researchers have not yet managed to build an artificial neuromorphic system that can match that of the human brain.

Chips capable of smelling

However, this does not mean that the progress made so far is not surprising. In 2017, Intel, one of the companies that has bet the most on the study and development of this new form of computing, presented Loihi, a neuromorphic chip made with just over 130,000 neurons.

Loihi was given a lot of prominence in the media for your olfactory abilities and it is that this neuromorphic chip served in a research study with Cornell University to detect dangerous chemical substances.

But above this quality, the most surprising thing about Loihi, which has served to continue improving this technology, is its structure, each of these artificial neurons can communicate with the thousands of neurons that make up that chip, and create a complex communication network similar to that of a biological brain.

We see this again in the successive products presented by Intel in the following years such as Pohoiki Springs, a platform with 100 million neurons, which would be equivalent to the brain of a small mammal. If this has been achieved in four years, we can expect great advances in the next decade.

Loihi (2017): 130,000 neurons

Kapoho Bay (2018): 262,000 neurons, two Loihi chips (identifies gestures in real time and read braille)

Pohoiki Spring (2020): 100 million neurons

Loihi’s olfactory ability is a good example of the problems that neuromorphic computing can help us solve. These systems are very good at process data that is not clearly structured and has a lot of noise. A situation in which classical processors and algorithms, binary systems that are better at solving complex mathematical operations, do not work well. This is precisely why it is said that neuromorphic computing can be the perfect companion for artificial intelligence systems.

The machine learning or pattern recognition are some of the disciplines in which it is expected to achieve greater compatibility: speech recognition programs, medical diagnostics, more intuitive search engines or navigation and logistics applications driven by the capabilities of neuromorphic chips

In addition to Intel, other companies and institutions have also worked to achieve achievements in this technological field. SpiNNaker (Spiking Neural Network Architecture) is an example, developed by the University of Manchester and endorsed by the Human Brain Project in Europe. This study group was based on the traditional components but getting them to behave like the biological brain. This chip is already in its second generation SpiNNaker 2.

These artificial neurons promise to be faster and require less energy to solve problems that a conventional microprocessor is not so comfortable with. That a machine can work like the human brain does sounds scary, but it could help to better understand what what happens in our head in diseases such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s.