What is myocarditis, the probable adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents

60 cases of myocarditis in young Israelis after receiving the second dose of Pfizer caused a stir around the vaccine around the world.

The bet in various countries of the world has been to vaccinate the elderly population to end the pandemic. Although it has been effective from one point of view, it has left the very young unprotected, who are also vulnerable to serious COVID-19 infections. Although Israel has already vaccinated more than 80% of its population, a dozen cases of myocarditis in young people who received the Pfizer alternative They have caught the attention of the health authorities.

Does the Pfizer vaccine cause myocarditis?

Photo: Getty Images

Not at the beginning. The Pfizer vaccine is not intended to cause myocarditis under any concept. On the contrary, receiving this immunization is a step forward so that the human body can protect itself against a COVID-19 infection. However, a scandal in Israel was unleashed with a series of cases of young people affected by this condition.

However, the impact was so severe that a team of Israeli researchers are studying the relationship of the alternative Pfizer / BioNTech with 60 cases of myocarditis in younger generations, after receiving the drug. After receiving the vaccine, inflammation in the heart muscle was reported, according to France24 coverage. Two of these lost their lives.

In the United States, this phenomenon was repeated in seven young men. The average age is round between 14 and 19 years of age, according to Forbes. None of them had terminal illnesses or previous significant medical conditions.

In the Israeli case, an overwhelming majority of 56 of the cases arose from the second dose. Except for the two deaths, the other cases recovered with hospital treatment. Despite this, scientists point out that they are “extremely unusual” reactions.

We suggest: They discover the reason behind the formation of thrombi of the AstraZeneca vaccine and how to fix it

A fuzzy causal relationship

Photo: Getty Images

To date, it is estimated that 7 million people have received the Pfizer vaccine with both doses. According to the findings of research conducted in Israel, the causal relationship between inoculation and myocarditis is still diffuse. In this regard, Ugur Sahin, Executive Director of BioNTech, highlighted the following:

“What we already did was search our database where we have available the information of more than 200 million people who have been vaccinated and, so far, from what we have seen, we have not found any significant evidence of this inflammation heart muscle ”.

It is still risky to assure that this alternative generates an adverse reaction related to myocarditis in patients who receive it. Rather, it only frustrates international efforts to end the COVID-19 health emergency. So far, the immunization is the strongest route so that, finally, we can see it end.

Keep reading:

TikTok’s new conspiracy challenge on COVID-19 vaccines

What happens if you drink alcohol after getting vaccinated against COVID-19?