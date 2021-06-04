What is mucormycosis or black fungus? Know the symptoms

MEXICO CITY.- Mucormycosis or black fungus is not a new disease, it has been known in the world for decades and is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who have a low immune system.

It also affects people who take medications for other health problems that reduce their ability to combat environmental pathogens, explained Dr. Malaquías López, a member of the UNAM Commission for the Emergency Care of the Coronavirus.

When talking about the first case in Mexico of “black fungus”, which was detected in a 34-year-old patient, who is in the process of recovery after being infected with coronavirus, he explained that the man is also diabetic, that is, his system immune is weak and is ideal for the fungus to thrive.

It may interest you: Presumed case of black fungus: Gregorio has already lost part of his face

Mucormycosis is an infection caused by various fungal microorganisms of the Mucorales order, which includes the Rhizopus, Rhizomucor and Mucor genera, highlights the MSD Manual.

Black fungus is caused by a mold found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables, mainly in humid environments.

It can affect the sinuses or lungs after a person inhales airborne fungal spores, and on the skin it can cause a superficial injury such as a burn.

You can also read: They detect a case of ‘black fungus’ in Edomex; these are the symptoms

Mucormycosis was linked in India as a serious sequela of patients who have suffered from coronavirus. The disease could cause the amputation of a limb or even blindness.

The symptoms are:

Headache Black spots in the mouth or bridge of the nose Black skin rash Swelling of the cheeks

* In the following link you will find the latest news

** mca