What is Morton’s Neuroma?

The foot conditions are very common among the population and more and more people attend a podiatric clinic on a regular basis. Among the most common therapies that are attended, are the treatments for Morton’s Neuroma, a very common ailment affecting a growing number of users.

The Morton’s neurema It is a problem that arises due to the degeneration of the interdigital nerve, causing inflammation of the surrounding area. This deterioration affects the third and fourth toes in most cases, although it can sometimes also manifest itself in the second and third metatarsals. Women are almost three times more likely to suffer from it than men and this is largely due to the causes that can originate it.

What symptoms does it present?

The most common form of manifestation is similar to muscle overload, although it also occurs in the form of itching, tingling or numbness of the foot. The main problem when making a good diagnosis is that this condition can go unnoticed, since it can be confused with others and for that reason it is so important to go to the podiatrist when you feel discomfort. Mechanical muscle pain is the main indication and this sensation usually relaxes at night when the foot rests. Another very specific symptom is the sensation of standing on a small stone, this manifestation is usually decisive when giving a diagnosis.

Why does Morton’s neuroma appear?

The main reason why this ailment appears is the type of shoe used, heels, narrow toes and some sports shoes such as hiking boots or skis are to blame in most cases and this explains why a high percentage of patients are middle-aged women. Inappropriate footwear affects the interdigital nerve in the foot.

The way you walk also influences in the appearance of this ailment and people who run or those who walk abruptly have a greater chance of developing Morton’s Neuroma. Since the way of walking contributes to the appearance of this disease, all people who have foot problems such as bunions or flat feet, can develop it more easily.

Visit the professionals

The answer to why go to a podiatric clinic has many options and all with a positive component. The benefits of the podiatrist are many and among them stands out the fact that an early diagnosis can avoid serious problems in the future. When the first discomforts are felt, a professional should be consulted because with some little advice given in time how to limit the use of heels or use wider lasts you can fix the root problem.

The treatments in the podiatrist are necessary when the ailment is not corrected in time and they go from the use of custom-made insoles up to point infiltrations. Solving the problem in time is very important, since in some extreme cases, Morton’s Neuroma can lead to a surgical operation.