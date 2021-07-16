What is more recommended: do a Bizum or a transfer? | Technology

If you have to send money to someone else, you may be wondering if it is better to do a Bizum or a transfer. In this article we explain what is most recommended.

Technology has greatly simplified our relationship with the bank. In the past we had to visit the branch to carry out most of the procedures, while today we can do practically everything via mobile.

Sending money is one of the tasks that has been greatly streamlined. In addition, we currently have more ways to send money to another person: apart from the traditional transfers, we can also use Bizum and other platforms to send money for free.

The problem with having so many options is that many users have doubts about which is the most recommended alternative that they can use. And it is that, Which is better, to make a Bizum or a transfer? Let’s solve this question.

The answer to this question is that it depends on each specific case.. Bizum is a convenient and practical method to send free money to someone else instantly. You just have to enter the recipient’s mobile phone, the amount you want to send, and voila: In a few seconds, the money will be in the other person’s account.

In the case of transfers we can differentiate two types: conventional transfers and immediate transfers. The conventional ones take longer to send the money (depending on the bank and the sending time, they may take a few hours or a few days), while the immediate ones deposit the amount only a few seconds after the order is made.

Therefore, immediate transfers are the most similar to Bizum. But one of their big differences is that they are not free: the bank will apply a commission, the amount of which varies depending on the entity.

Bizum has become the most popular payment system between individuals through mobile phones in Spain. As in any other medium, scams are also possible. What are the steps to follow to claim?

Another major difference between Bizum and transfers is the maximum amount. Bizum’s daily maximum is 1,000 euros per day and 5,000 euros per month, while these amounts are much larger in the case of transfers. The exact figures vary depending on the bank; for example, at BBVA immediate transfers are limited to 5,000 euros per day and 15,000 euros per month.

In the following table you can see the main differences between Bizum and immediate transfers:

Immediate transferBizumCostVarying depending on the bankFreeArrival timeUE: 10 seconds (in some cases it may take 24h) InstantlyAvailable in online banking and appYes (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) YesMinimum amounts: € 0.01 | Maximum: varies depending on the bank Minimum: € 0.5 | Maximum: € 1,000 / day – € 5,000 / month Entities Most of the national and foreign banks adhered to the SEPAL area The best alternatives to Bizum to send money for free

Bizum or transfer, which is better?

Considering the characteristics of each of these methods to send money, we can say that it is better to use Bizum when we have to send small amounts to acquaintances, friends or family.

Instead, if we need to send a higher amount of money or if it is a planned recurring payment, for example rent, it is preferable to make a transfer. In cases where you do not have to make an immediate payment, you can schedule a conventional transfer (free in most entities) to be made periodically without you having to do anything else.