What is monkeypox, the disease that just arrived in the United States

Monkey pox does not pose a global threat so far, as only isolated cases have been recorded in Nigeria.

Some media coverage has treated it as a deadly resurgence. From Nigeria, in the westernmost region of the African continent, it could easily be transported to Europe and America under this logic, spread throughout the world in this way. However, says Oyewale Tomori, president of the Nigerian Academy of Science, this is an exaggeration. While it is true that new cases of monkeypox have been reported in your country, the disease is present and will always be there.

An endemic disease

As president of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Tomori ensures that as long as monkeypox remains under constant observation, it’s all under control. The country has active surveillance systems, which maintain a record from the Nigerian Center for Disease Control website. The database has been fed since the 1970s, that the first 10 cases of the infection were detected in the country.

Since then, Nigeria has had 466 recent positive cases, between 2017 and the current year. Only half of them were confirmed. Of these, only 8 ended in death, according to the figures in his article for The Conversation. Furthermore, Nigeria is not the only country where the disease develops.

Some countries in Asia, such as Indonesia, have also registered positive patients. Although the infections are not confined to Nigeria, Tomosi confesses, Figures available today may be out of date in his country:

“This year’s number is likely underrepresented because many people have been avoiding healthcare facilities for fear of contracting COVID-19,” the expert writes.

The problem, continues the author, is that the virus can spread quickly. For 50 years, each outbreak has left a balance of 10 deaths. In cases of strange diseases, such as monkeypox, a single contagion can be considered as a regrowth, because of the lack of medical resources to treat them.

More zoonotic diseases

As COVID-19 vaccination days pick up their pace, the promise of monkeypox infection is portrayed as an international threat. Tomosi considers that this media nuance does not correspond to reality. On the contrary, after the contagion of a family in the United Kingdom that came into contact with an asymptomatic patient, the alerts sounded even in the United States.

Like other zoonotic diseases, this is a viral infection transmitted from primates to humans. This contact is a consequence of forced coexistence with species of wild monkeys, due to the invasion of their ecosystems and natural habitats. It has occurred mainly in West and Central African countries, and its main symptoms are a chickenpox-like rash advancing along the skin.

Fever, cut body sensation, and headache are often more severe than those seen with chickenpox. It is spread through direct contact with blood or body fluids between human beings or other animal species. In the same way, it can be transmitted through poorly cooked food. For a definitive diagnosis, however, a laboratory test is required.

Today, there is no vaccine that treats monkeypox. Immunization against ‘common’ smallpox is known to have a 85% effectiveness against this zoonotic disease. However, there is no global system that manages the spread of this virus, so each country fights a difficult battle every time an outbreak is registered.

