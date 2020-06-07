For the NBA, the time to play has not officially arrived. The league has simply moved closer to its goal, yet to come.

The agreement that will establish a 22-team format to resume the pandemic-interrupted season is a significant step forward. However, this is just the first of many relevant decisions to be made before next month, when league teams can move to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex, located on Disney grounds near Orlando.

Another step was taken on Friday, as expected, when representatives of the NBA Players Association voted to unanimously approve the proposal that had been approved by the NBA Board of Governors a day earlier.

More negotiations are scheduled for the next few days, with the mission of defining everything else. And that fills a long list.

Here’s a look at the other issues the league faces in its attempts to end the season and make it next.





TESTS

Defining the competition format was significant, but it was not the NBA’s biggest obstacle to resuming activity. That, by far, is in the coronavirus tests.

Medical protocols are the most critical part of the plan to play again.

The league and the players know that it is better to exceed the side of prudence. Protocols are key – players will have to practice social distancing when they don’t play, they will have to undergo quarantine upon arrival at Disney properties, and tests, including daily, may be conducted throughout their stay at the resort.

Players and coaches could hardly have their families at Disney until September, when very soon.

A person with knowledge of the talks reported that the league and union have worked on extensive protocols. Among other things, these would clarify what happens if a player or coach tests positive for COVID-19 at the Disney complex.





THE PARTIES

The campaign would resume on July 31. The playoffs would kick off in mid-August and lead to an NBA final that could last until October 12.

Except for Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Lakers, who are almost certain to be the first to qualify, all the teams at Disney will play for something at first – a more favorable playoff crossover or a ticket to participate in them.

The dynamics in the lower East is fascinating. Only half a game separates Brooklyn from Orlando. Washington is a game and a half away from a two-game series to earn eighth place and sneak into the postseason.

In the West, the situation is crazy. Six teams would have to fight for a passage. Whichever team comes out of that chaotic formula will be ready for the playoffs, where they will face the Lakers.

Thus, Los Angeles will have to be ready to respond immediately, since LeBron James and company will have to be measured with a motivated and less rusty team.





THE OTHER EIGHT

Consider this: Detroit did not win a single game in March and did not play in April or May. Nor will it do so in June, July, August, September, October or November.

The Pistons’ last win dates back to February 28. A rough draft of the NBA schedule suggests that next season will begin on December 1.

Thus, almost nine months without matches for some teams. Instead, the teams facing each other in the 2020 final will not have even nine weeks of rest before the next season begins.

And each team will have to meet a draft and a free agent market, tight on the agenda, next fall.

For Detroit, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, Cleveland, Charlotte, Minnesota and Golden State, the pause will be prolonged. The Warriors’ Klay Thompson last played a year ago, when his anterior cruciate ligament was torn in the NBA Finals.

Basically, Thompson will be one and a half years old without playing a single game. The same will happen with Kevin Durant, who has since warned that he will not join the Brooklyn lineup when the season resumes.

“We certainly didn’t expect our campaign to end like this. It is accurate to say that we are disappointed that our young team could not gain more valuable time playing together, as they were excluded from the resumption of the season, “said Travis Schlenk and Lloyd Pierce, who are respectively general manager, in a joint statement. and coach of the Atlanta Hawks.

Many other teams have that same feeling.

