         What is miniLED technology that is one step away from reaching the mobile to compete from you to you with the OLED

We have been observing for some time how the trend in the mobile phone market is to replace the displays with inorganic diodes with displays with organic diodes. That is LCD and LED panels are steadily giving way to OLED, with a Samsung leading the market thanks to its active matrix variation, the AMOLED.

With OLEDs we gain maximum brightness as well as much more precise control of the illuminated areas, hence much purer blacks are achieved with them. Literally, a black pixel is an off pixel on an OLED panel. But OLEDs have a problem with “burns” and with their half-life, because the gas that floods their cells loses luster over time. So the optimal solution may perhaps be to take the LED one step further, and this is where the mini-LED can have a lot to say.

Much smaller active lighting zones

Mini-LED technology has been on the market for some time and we have already found televisions that carry it, and even laptops like the MSI Creator 17, but for the moment it has not set foot in the mobile world. For now, because there would be a first iPad, for now apparently delayed until 2021, which would anticipate the arrival of new technology to pocket computers.

Having smaller active lighting zones allows more control and more precise on and off

The concept of the mini-LED is very similar to that of current LED panels, as we continue to have an array of LED light emitters that emit white light, without any type of color modulation because for that you need an LCD matrix. These mini-LED light emitters also need a modulating diode (LCD) panel above to achieve the RGB spectrum that allows to obtain color, but their density can be much higher than that of a current LED panel.

Five-times higher density can be achieved with mini-LEDs because these light emitters can be up to 200 microns, a figure five times lower than the 1,000 microns of today’s smaller LED panels. This allows LED lighting zones to be much smaller than the current ones, and therefore a more exhaustive control of the areas that can be turned on and off, achieving greater energy savings and also a greater perfection of blacks in the off areas.

The concept is not more, and it is deduced by the name, than that of obtaining a miniaturized LED technology that also allows increasing the density of light emitters, thus improving the precision of the panel lighting and increasing the image quality. These mini-LEDs would be halfway between current LEDs and future micro-LEDs, which would allow pixel-by-pixel on and off, but would be a breakthrough in terms of display durability and illumination. Also from mobiles, if they finally get to step on this ecosystem.

Thanks to this technology, a feeling of color and maximum brightness that resembles that of OLED panels, although without reaching its level of precision (the OLED literally turns each pixel on and off), but it does significantly improve the manufacturing cost, becoming a real alternative to the current OLED. In addition, as an addition we would have a longer useful life and the possibility of saying goodbye to the “burns” that accompany OLED panels by their own construction.

