What is methotrexate, the drug that reduces the effectiveness of Pfizer’s vaccine

A recent study published in the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases showed that up to a third of people who require the drug methotrexate, usual treatment for certain diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, do not acquire an adequate immune response with the mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Specifically, the researchers analyzed the response after the administration of the vaccine and found that adequate levels of antibodies were produced in more than 90% of 208 healthy people and in 37 patients with biological or oral treatments without methotrexate. However, only 62% of the 45 patients reached these levels who were taking this drug.

What is this medicine used for? How does it work?

Methotrexate was first described as a drug in 1946 and it began to be used in humans two years later. It is a drug “folic acid antagonist “initially used as a” chemotherapeutic agent in hematologic malignancies “, details an article published by health experts in the Clinical Journal of Family Medicine.

It began to be used for its “immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effect”.

Later, it began to be used with positive results “due to its immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory effect” in patients with psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. In fact, methotrexate has been “the most widely used therapeutic agent in modifying the course of chronic inflammatory diseases, both joint and intestinal in the last 20 years,” they add.

As detailed in the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), methotrexate is an “immunosuppressive agent” It is used for the treatment of different pathologies “of an oncological type and of an inflammatory and autoimmune type”, such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. This drug can be administered orally or parenterally (injectable route) and the AEMPS has a list with all the products whose active principle is methotrexate, its composition and its form of administration.

“Serious adverse reactions continue to occur, some of them fatal.”

One of the main warnings from health agencies is related to errors in the administration of the doses of this medicine, since “they continue to occur cases of serious adverse reactions, some of them fatal, as a consequence of the daily administration of methotrexate instead of weekly “, underlines the AEMPS.

But how does it work in the body? This drug is part of the group of antimetabolites and treats oncological pathologies “by slowing the growth of cancer cells”. On the other hand, it works for psoriasis by delaying the development “of skin cells to interrupt desquamation” and can treat rheumatoid arthritis “by reducing the activity of the immune system,” they explain in MedlinePlus.

What are its possible adverse effects?

Treatment at low doses and following the recommendations of health care workers at all times is accepted for its efficacy and tolerability. Like any medicine, methotrexate can cause side effects such as “dizziness, drowsiness, headache, swollen gums, decreased appetite, hair loss, or red eyes“, they add in MedlinePlus.

The toxicity of this drug is the main reason why treatment is stopped.

However, some adverse reactions can be serious and their toxicity is the main reason why treatment is discontinued in patients. For this reason, It is essential to see a doctor if you have any of these symptoms: “blurred vision, sudden loss of vision, confusion, seizures, loss of consciousness, or difficulty moving one or both sides of the body.”

It should be noted that gastrointestinal complaints are the most common adverse effects of this low-dose oral drug, although it can lead to cause liver, lung or hematological damage putting the patient’s life at risk. In this sense, “it can cause serious skin reactions or damage to the lining of the mouth, stomach or intestines.” Also, methotrexate can “lower the activity of the immune system.”

What do the results of this new study suggest?

Another of the results of the analysis reveals that vaccines did not induce a CD8 + T cell response (a type of lifoncyte) in those receiving methotrexate as treatment, unlike healthy participants and those with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases who receive other drugs.

The work carried out by these scientists is observational, so a causal relationship cannot be determined between patients taking methotrexate and messenger RNA vaccination, and more studies are required in this regard.

“The findings suggest that different vaccination strategies may need to be explored.”

However, “the findings suggest that it may be necessary to explore different vaccination strategies in patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases taking methotrexate to increase the chances of effective immunization against SARS-CoV-2 “, they conclude.