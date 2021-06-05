What is Mercury retrograde and what is its true influence on your life

No: Mercury retrograde has no effect on your luck and this is why.

Locked computers, missed flights, stresses at your workplace, and a host of misfortunes – a person who believes in astrology will tell you that all this chaos is the fault of Mercury retrograde.

But aside from astrological superstition, this celestial phenomenon known to astronomy since ancient times is no reason to stay locked up at home for weeks.

“We do not know of any physical mechanism that could cause things like power outages or personality changes in people”, ensures the Dr. Mark Hammergren, astronomer at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago.

So when Mercury begins to recede, it is not related to job layoffs, it is just initiating a change of direction in the sky.

The story of a confusion

This is the reason that from the perspective of the terrestrial observer, Mercury appears to go ‘in reverse’. Gif: GIPHY

Mercury retrograde –– as it is technically called –– is written in astrology circles since mid 18th century.

The event was noted in the British agricultural almanacs of the time, the farmers used it to synchronize their planting schedules with the patterns of the stars.

During the mania of spiritualism, interest in astrology prosperous. Since then many people believe that stars affect Earth in a variety of ways.

As crystal ball observation gradually faded, astrology became even more popular.

In the 1970s, horoscopes were a mainstay of the newspapers and Mercury retrograde was a recurring player.

Because the Roman god Mercury was said to rule travel, trade, financial wealth, and communication, in astrological circles, the planet Mercury also joined in on those matters.

What really happens with Mercury retrograde?

Photo: NASA / Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory / Carnegie Institution of Washington4

Although the hysteria around Mercury retrograde is stronger than ever, it still there is no evidence that it is something that we should be concerned about.

Even the most fragile explanations, such as the idea that Mercury’s gravitational pull influences the water in our bodies in the same way that the Moon controls the tides, are easily discarded by science.

In order to understand how little Mercury retrograde affects life on Earth, it helps to understand the physical process behind the phenomenon.

When the planet closest to the Sun is retrograde, it appears to move “backwards” (from east to west rather than west to east) across the sky. This apparent inversion in the orbit of Mercury is really just an illusion for the terrestrial observer.

When the planets are next to each other on the same side of the Sun, Mercury appears to be moving east. But when Mercury grabs Earth and continues its orbit, its straight path appears to change course. According to Dr. Hammergren, it’s just a perspective trick.

Earth’s orbit is not identical to that of any other planet in the solar system, which means that all planets appear to go backward at different points in time.

Also, planets farther from the Sun than from Earth have even more noticeable retrograde patterns because they are visible at night.

But thanks to astrology, it is Mercury’s retrograde motion that incites fear.

This planet’s reputation for really screwing things up is real, but it’s also due to the fast-paced lifestyle we’re so used to living.

In a nutshell, Mercury retrograde it only describes an optical illusion during which the planet only appears to be receding from our point of view on Earth.

