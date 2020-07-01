Researchers continue to study the coronavirus. Since it appeared in late 2019 and, above all, spread throughout the world during these months of 2020, the work of scientists in many countries has been Find some solution to end this virus that has become a pandemic.

The great objective is to create an effective and safe vaccine that can supply antibodies to the virus to humans and thus avoid the damage it causes in the body. However, until that comes (it is expected that by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021 a project can be validated), Other alternatives that could fight the coronavirus are studied.

What is it and what functions does it have?

One of them is melatonin, which is a hormone found naturally in the body, it is produced from the essential amino acid tryptophan, through the transformation in the pineal gland (which is located in the brain) from serotonin to melatonin, according to the expert Myriam Páramo.

Participates in numerous cellular and neurophysiological processes, so it meets multiple functions in the body:

– Regulate our biological clock, since it is affected by light and its increase causes sleep at night and its decrease causes us to wake up.

– Stimulates the secretion of growth hormone.

– It intervenes by regulating the appetite and modulating the production of gonadotropins, which are in charge of the development and function of the ovaries and testicles.

– It acts as a powerful antioxidant and improves the immune system, increasing our natural defenses.

Foods rich in melatonin

There are a wide variety of foods that contain large doses of melatonin, such as eggs, dairy, legumes, nuts, and fruits. These are rich in tryptophan.

Still, there are others that also contain amounts of melatonin: walnuts, bananas, tomatoes, cherries, rice, oats, and sweet corn.

Fights coronavirus

This molecule also stands out for its characteristics that fight the coronavirus, thanks to its high diffusion capacity and high permeability across all morphophysiological barriers, that allows exerting an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and immunostimulatory activity against the neurological invasion caused by COVID-19.

Its receptors (MT1 and MT2), distributed by the Central Nervous System, intervene against the disease and, thanks to them, melatonin may regulate the activity of T lymphocytes, which are vulnerable to the virus.