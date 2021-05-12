What Is Meghan Markle’s Baby Due Date?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together — a baby girl !!!! – and they couldn’t be more excited. The couple announced this sweet news on Valentine’s Day, with a spokesperson confirming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “overjoyed.” 😍

And ICYMI (doubtful!), Meghan and Harry also spoke about growing their cute family during their bombshell interview with Oprah. “To have a boy, then a girl — what more can you ask for?” Harry said, explaining that he felt “grateful” upon learning that he and Meghan were expecting a daughter: “Having any child, any one or two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl… now we’ve got our family and we’ve got four of us. ”

So, when is Baby Sussex due? And what’s her name going to be? Here’s everything we know so far.

Meghan and Harry Are Having a Baby Girl, and Their Due Date Is Sometime This Summer

The Sussexes will welcome their daughter in just a few months — and while we don’t know an exact due date, the couple told Oprah they were due in the “summertime.” Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly that their due date is around late spring, saying, “Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle. of joy. It’s a dream come true.… Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring. “

Kay, but what if we * had * to guess a date? According to science, by which I mean Google, the end of spring / beginning of summer is technically June 20 — which is pretty close to Archie’s birthday on May 6. So… let’s go with somewhere in that range!

Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Will Be a British Citizen

Despite being born in the United States, People reports that Meghan and Harry’s daughter will be eligible for British citizenship just like her brother, Archie. Why? Simple: Their dad is a British citizen! And a literal prince, but… I already know.

Meghan and Harry Have Already Picked Their Top Names (Fans Are Betting on Lily)

A source tells Us Weekly that Meghan and Harry want their daughter’s name “to have meaning” and that “there are some top picks for names but nothing concrete.”

And if you’re wondering whether or not Diana is being considered (after Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, obvs), the answer is probably not. A source previously told Page Six that the couple worries could increase public interest in their child, saying, “They are highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life. Whatever anybody thinks, Harry and Meghan do value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured. “

There is, however, a fan theory that Meghan and Harry could name their daughter Lily — a shortened version of Queen Elizabeth’s nickname Lilibet. This is the nickname Prince Harry’s late grandfather Prince Philip used for the Queen — so if the Sussexes did go with Lily, it would be a sweet way for Harry to honor both his grandparents.

Meghan Won’t Be Having a Baby Shower

Since we’re in the middle of a pandemic, “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now,” a source tells Us Weekly. “There is too much strife in the world. She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose. “

Either way, can’t wait for the Sussexes’ new addition to join the royal family — who, by the way, are thrilled about the couple’s happy news based on this statement from Buckingham Palace: “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, and the entire family are ‘delighted’ and wish them well. ” Glad they’re able to put their explosive royal drama aside for this!

