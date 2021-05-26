What Is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Name for Daughter?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to be parents for the second time around, and this time it’s going to be a girl — Archie is about to be a big brother, y’all! And that being said, royal enthusiasts are scrambling to figure out what Meghan and Harry are about to name their little bundle of joy. Let’s discuss!

A lot of people are hoping that Harry and Meghan will name their girl after his mother, Princess Diana. But as lovely at that it would be, a source told Page Six in March that it’s “highly unlikely to call their daughter Diana. Their biggest concern is that it would make her a bigger target for the media and considerably increase public interest in the child’s life, ”because the couple“ value their privacy and want to shield their children from the intense media pressure they have endured. ”

But now, following the death of Prince Philip, People reports that UK gambling site Ladbrokes is seeing a huge increase in odds for Meghan and Harry to name their daughter Philippa. “The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we’ve been forced to trim the odds again that it’s the name for Harry and Meghan’s daughter,” said Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes, where the odds for Philippa are three to one.

Some of the other names that peeps are thinking Meghan and Harry are:

Elizabeth (10/1) Allegra (10/1) Alexandria (12/1) Grace (16/1) Emma (16/1) Rose (16/1) Alice (16/1) Victoria (16/1)

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see what Meghan and Harry will name baby number two, but I’m personally rooting for Philippa. We! Shall! See!

