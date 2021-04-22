What is medical malpractice?

Medical malpractice (Photo: EL HUFFPOST)

In the medical field there is a term that all patients fear to use because it means that something has not gone well on the part of the doctors who attend the case: medical negligence. We have all heard about what medical malpractice entails, but we do not know its true meaning at a medical and legal level.

Definition of medical malpractice

Medical malpractice can be defined as an action and / or omission carried out by a healthcare professional that causes the patient and / or their family physical or moral damage or an injury. This occurs due to an inappropriate deviation from the regulations that apply in Medicine.

Examples of medical malpractice can be an error in the prescription of a medicine, errors or delays in the diagnosis of a disease or unnecessary problems that occur during a surgical procedure. The patient, in his legitimate defense, can use the legal tools he deems appropriate to achieve compensation, even partially, for the damage caused.

Medical malpractice is reflected in the world of law, where the concept of infringement of the Lex Artis ad hoc is more commonly used. From the point of view of the Law, negligence occurs when a medical decision is made outside of the stipulated principles in order to cure the patient as well as any deviation contrary to Lex Artis. When we understand that medical malpractice occurs is when we must contact a medical malpractice lawyer to assist us legally.

How to deal with medical malpractice?

Not having faced medical negligence before can generate a large number of doubts about how to act when the time comes …

