What is Matter? The standard that will unify your entire connected home | Technology

At the end of 2021 this drawing from here will begin to be seen in many of the technological products that will hit the market. Do you know what Matter is? We tell you.

The home automation market has become big business for many technology companies. We can buy almost any object to connect to the home WiFi network and control them all from the mobile or from a speaker with a virtual assistant. However, where there should be full freedom for the customer to choose the product that interests him the most, it has been imposed a barrier between some brands or others.

At the moment in which we choose the first device compatible with a virtual assistant and of a certain brand, the rest of the devices that we buy in the future will have to be compatible with this assistant and the ecosystem of that brand.

In this way, all those people who have an Android mobile and use Google Assistant they will be, in a certain way, forced to buy those devices that are compatible with Google Home. And the same goes for Apple’s ecosystem for Siri, Samsung’s or Amazon’s Alexa.

Everyone has doubts about home 2.0. In this report we will see what we need to adapt a house to new technologies and for Alexa to become the core of a network of connected devices that will make our lives easier.

This limitation has the days numbered thanks to Matter. Companies like Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Google, Phillips, Ikea and many more have teamed up to create a common protocol that makes all their home automation products compatible with each other. Matter will be on thermostats, security cameras, connected light bulbs, switches, toothbrushes and all kinds of devices and sensors for the home.

Each brand has created its own ecosystem, Samsung has created SmartThings, Amazon has Alexa, Apple offers Homekit and Google works with Google Home and so on a long list of ecosystems that do not understand each other and that forces users to decide on one or the other. other.

These systems will remain in effect on all products, but will work with Matter to facilitate interoperability with other devices and brands. In this way, even if you use Alexa or Siri on your mobile or have a speaker with one of these virtual assistants, you can buy light bulbs, coffee makers, switches, etc. from any other brand as long as they are part of Matter.

It will no longer be necessary to be looking for the thermostat that is compatible with Alexa to be able to regulate it from the office with the Amazon assistant or have to use a different application to turn each device on or off.

SPC has proposed to show everything that can be achieved with a connected home thanks to its new kits for Smart Home experiences.

All this will continue to exist, but with the convenience that they will now communicate with each other more quickly and easily and we will be able to build the smart home that suits us best at home without so many restrictions.

This protocol comes to replace others such as Z-Wave or Zigbee is an open protocol operating under the umbrella of the Zigbee Alliance, an organization that has now become CSA (Connectivity Standard Alliance), in which they participate 350 companies around the world and that will give a boost to Matter.

Matter is IP-based and will work on current communication and connectivity standards such as Ethernet, Wifi, Thread Y Bluetooth low energy. This novelty was announced in 2019, but it is not until now that it seems to be taking its first steps in the market. The Signify company, responsible for Philips HUE bulbs, has ensured that before the end of 2021 its products will wear this icon in stores.

Smart bulbs are the most popular connected object in homes. We show you everything you need to know to choose the right smart bulb.

Google, for its part, has announced that it will update its extensive catalog for the Nest thermostat which will be updated with Matter. That is, it will be compatible with other platforms and assistants other than Google Home.

It is too early to know the real impact that this protocol is going to have on the home automation industry, but it promises to be a breakthrough and bring benefits for both customers and companies. After all, not all brands are dedicated to creating all devices. Some opt for products with more weight in this home automation network such as smart speakers, while others manufacture televisions, security cameras, motion sensors or light bulbs or toothbrushes.