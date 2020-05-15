The foam made rescue efforts difficult. .

The resort, the destination of thousands of tourists and adventurers every summer, was the scene this week of a tragedy that authorities are still investigating.

At least five surfers drowned after the beach’s water and sand was covered in a thick, high layer of foam.

As reported by the Royal Netherlands Maritime Rescue Organization (KNRM), despite a large-scale search operation, they only managed to save a member of a group of surfers.

The organization explained that the marine foam, which according to some witnesses reached more than a meter in height, made rescue tasks difficult, as did the weather conditions.

“The search for the missing surfers was complicated by the person-sized foam layer. The conditions of strong winds and high waves also made the task difficult, “they said in a statement.

During the rescue, which involved police, firefighters, the coast guard, KNRM units and other emergency workers, authorities even used a helicopter to try to clear the foam, but the result was unsuccessful.

.The Hague residents paid tribute to surfers.

Finally, they could only rescue four bodies and the fifth, despite being spotted, was swallowed by the waters.

The accident generated unusual signs of mourning among the population of The Hague, the city where the beach is located, who went to the vicinity of the coast to pay tribute to the victims.

The city’s mayor, Johan Remkes, described the events as a “Terrible tragedy” and promised an investigation to clarify the causes that led to the death of “young, physically fit athletes, who knew the sea like the back of their hand.”

“The great pain among the people of the Scheveningen community is unfathomable. People here understand better than anyone that the sea gives and the sea takes away, but the way in which so many young lives ended abruptly and so many families and groups of friends have been affected is incredibly brutal, “he said.

What is the reason for marine foam?

It is not the first time this year that high levels of sea foam have been reported in Europe.

Last January, a dense layer flooded streets of the old town of Tossa de Mar, in Catalonia, Spain.

Exclusive video from Tossa de Mar. The veritat l’escuma aquesta no fa gaire gràcia. pic.twitter.com/1hkGDEWIhh – JOAN JORDANA (@jordana_joan) January 21, 2020

The Royal Netherlands Sea Research Institute (NIOZ) announced on Tuesday that it will conduct an investigation to determine the origin of the natural phenomenon that may have contributed to the tragedy.

“We take samples and we will analyze them quickly. We are also analyzing the conditions that allowed such a thick layer of foam to form, ”the institution told the Dutch newspaper Des Volkskrant.

According to a NIOZ report, the foam that had been concentrated off the coast comes from a species of algae that generally inhabits the waters of the North Sea.

.Various rescue teams rushed to the scene of the tragedy.

The algae blooms in spring and, at the end of the flowering period, the cells disintegrate and a similar residual material is released, which when moved by the wind and waves forms this foam that floats in the water.

Given that good weather has recently been reported in the area, experts believe this may have contributed to the algae blooming and the colonies that form them to disintegrate.

According to KNRM, on the afternoon of the accident, a strong north wind was blowing, unusual at this time of year, which may have contributed to the increase in the level of the foam.

According to research from the University of Vienna (Austria) and published in the journal Water Research, this phenomenon can be found in almost all natural water bodies, under the circumstances.

Among them, they indicate the environmental conditions, such as temperature or the amount of algae and the action of strong winds or storms that move the water to generate the foam.

AFF Weather conditions were adverse.

Tjisse van der Heide, another NIOZ expert, explained to the Trouw newspaper that when these conditions are met, the algae can produce “enormous” amounts of foam.

“In winter, the sea is very nutritious, and when the light comes with spring, algae explode like a virus. That has clearly happened here, ”he said.

However, according to van der Heide, the presence of algae in the area is now less than it was in the 1980s.

The growth of algae is promoted by agricultural residues (manure, phosphate and nitrogen) that are washed into the sea by rivers.

How could it affect surfers?

According to the Dutch authorities, one of the questions that remains to be answered is how the foam may have affected the death of surfers.

AFL The foam may have limited the visibility of surfers.

One of the hypotheses is that given the height it reached, it could have disoriented them by limiting their visibility.

However, NIOZ said it will also investigate some reports that suggest the foam may have suffocated them.