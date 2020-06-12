Manny Ramírez became one of the best paid Latino players in the majors | G. N. Lowrance / .

Manny Ramírez was one of the best players of his generation in the MLB. His talent always placed him in comparisons with great legends of the sport. This brilliance was transformed into income that currently still exploits playing ball in different parts of the world.

Manny’s accomplishments were mostly accomplished with the Boston Red Sox with whom he made a good chunk of his fortune. His career as a player in the majors gave him a balance of more than 200 million dollars in his bank account ($ 206,827,769 to be exact).

Currently, the net amount of his income totals around 90 million dollars to which was added $ 3 million for the sale of a property in Boston, which cost him to negotiate and in the end he gave it up for less value.

The only known activity that makes money is playing baseball. The last offers he received were to play in Italy and he was paid for housing, transportation, cars, pleasures and tastes. Recently there were versions that he was interested in playing in Taiwan but there is nothing specific.

There are no recognized business activities done by Manny as of yet. Now on the religious side it is something else. According to reports and statements from the player himself, the aid and tributes he makes to the church are high. Several of those close to the former Los Angeles Dodgers player are contributors to the cause he leads, which is to give food and clothing to those most in need.