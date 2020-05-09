A new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is slated to begin later this year with the launch of the first series on Disney +, and to thrill fans, new photos from ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​locations were released.

The series will follow the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the television series will continue the stories of Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes, developed by Sebastian Stan, in a world without Steve Rogers.

Although Steve named Falcon the next Captain America, the production details show that John Walker will try to replace him instead.

New location photos from ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​reveal a detailed look at Madripoor and although the series was considered to be released in August this year, it is likely to be delayed as it was forced to shut down production due to the coronavirus.

There were still a few weeks of filming left at the time, which could have continued to give fans unofficial looks on set.

The leaked photos and videos appeared, including the revelation that Madripoor Island will be visited.

Thanks to exclusive Murphys Multiverse photos, fans can get a better idea of ​​what Marvel’s fictional location will look like, the images reveal some clues between them that will be found in Madripoor.

The sets for Madripoor perfectly illustrate the look of an island that is a safe haven for criminals in the comicsBut they could also reveal some Marvel references.

One of the photos shows a place covered in metal monkey skulls, making it a reference for the Brass Monkey Saloon, which first appeared on a set of Captain America on Madripoor.

Although Disney has yet to announce that the series will not hit the previously announced premiere in August, but, once the series is allowed to go forward, more revelations about the MCU’s first Disney + show are to be expected..