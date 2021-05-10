What is lupus? | Health News

Share

On May 10, the World Lupus Day, but do you know what exactly this pathology consists of?

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a autoimmune and chronic disease, which causes generalized inflammation and considerable damage to the tissues of the different organs, normally affecting blood cells, skin, brain, joints, kidneys, heart, and lungs. We know that currently more than 5 million people worldwide are diagnosed of this pathology.

It is a disease that affects women to a greater extent than men, where it often begins in the middle of adolescence, and whose causes, although nowadays they are not entirely known, it’s known that genes, infections, the environment and viruses can lead to the appearance of this disease.

How do we psychologically approach this disease that affects the quality of life of people who suffer from it? We are not alone.

The psychosocial consequences of SLE are very varied and after the diagnosis of this pathology many times anxiety and stress echo in the day to day of the person and their environment. That is why it is very important that lupus can be addressed from psychology, taking into account disease management and body image, promoting a physical, psychological and social state as positive as possible (Bio-Psycho-Social Model)

What treatments are they currently experimenting with?

Currently the cognitive-behavioral treatments focused on stress reduction, are working well, in addition to mindfulness-focused treatments, specifically the MBSR program of Dr. John Kabat-Zinn (2004), I recommend below the Palouse method which can be done online for free, thanks to the generosity of Dr. Dave Potter.

The group therapy and psychoeducation are also very important to minimize the impact of this disease on the person’s life, and what is very positive is the associationism, especially in the times in which we live; forums and support and discussion groups of affected people and close to the disease.

In addition, online therapy with a regular psychotherapist is highly recommended, especially in times of significant pain and fatigue.