What is liquid chlorophyll for and how safe is it

Although chlorophyll has been used as a supplement for many years, it has become a trend today. Liquid chlorophyll is diluted and consumed in different beverages, consumers use it for different purposes since they range from increase energy, stimulate the immune system, reduce skin redness, “Detoxify” the body and even to lose weight. We will see what the effects of this product are.

What is chlorophyll?

Chlorophyll is present in most green vegetables. It is a pigment that gives plants their color. Plants use chlorophyll in conjunction with sunlight to obtain their nutrients.

One of the main ways to include chlorophyll in your diet is to eat green vegetables, such as alfalfa and spinach. Wheatgrass is rich in chlorophyll. Another way to obtain chlorophyll is through supplements, one of them is liquid chlorophyll.

Supplements are made with chlorophyllin

Most chlorophyll supplements are made with chlorophyllin. Contains copper instead of magnesium. Chlorophyllin is a derivative of natural chlorophyll that the body absorbs better than other forms of chlorophyll. The journal Healthline notes chlorophyllin has properties similar to chlorophyll.

What effects does chlorophyll have on the body?

Little research supports the benefits of chlorophyllin in humans. Here are some of the most outstanding reports:

Deodorant properties

A 1980 study of 62 nursing home patient participants in Louisiana found that chlorophyllin tablets helped control body and fecal odors, relieved chronic constipation and reduced flatulence.

A more recent 2003 study from Japan found that in people with trimethylaminuria, a condition that causes a fishy odor, the consumption of chlorophyllin significantly decreased the amount of trimethylamines.

Anti aging remedy

Some small studies have shown that chlorophyllin gel application can reduce the signs of photoaging, which is the aging that results from sun exposure. It has also been suggested that the use of a combination of chlorophyllin and tretinoin could be an effective treatment to reverse the signs of photoaged skin.

Skin healing

Some of these studies suggest that chlorophyll topically (as in ointments) promotes wound healing, reduces inflammation, prevents infections and reduces odors. Larger, better-controlled studies are still required for evidence to confirm these findings as noted in a 2008 scientific review.

Blood building properties

Some people believe that liquid chlorophyll can improve the quality of red blood cells. This is because chlorophyll is chemically similar to hemoglobin, a protein that is essential in red blood cells as it carries oxygen throughout the body.

A 2004 study in India has suggested that wheatgrass, which contains about 70 percent chlorophyll, may be helpful in treating hemoglobin deficiency disorders.

Detoxification

Animal studies of the use of chlorophyll on cancer are promising, although small studies have recently been conducted in humans. For example, a study of four people found that chlorophyll can limit the ingestion of aflatoxin, a compound known to cause cancer.

In an old study in China that included 180 healthy adults, the consumption of chlorophyllin at each meal led to a 55 percent decrease in aflatoxin biomarkers compared to placebo. Researchers work on further investigations looking at the long-term effects of chlorophyllin on cancer.

Weightloss

Some believe that chlorophyll can help you lose weight. However, research on this topic is limited.

How safe is chlorophyll to use?

Chlorophyll is generally safe. According to the Comprehensive Database of Natural Medicines, the supplement has been used for therapeutic purposes with apparent safety in doses of up to 300 mg per day for a maximum of three months.

Some mild side effects that could occur when consuming liquid chlorophyll include a increased sensitivity to sunlight, which according to Health magazine, would lead to a increased risk of sunburn; loose stools; green urine or stool, they could also be yellow or black.

Research is required on the effects of taking chlorophyll in pregnant or lactating women. Anyone who has a health problem or takes any medication should consult with their doctor before consuming the product.

