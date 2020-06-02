“data-reactid =” 26 “>” I had a room in the palace. When I lived there, the organization was very similar to the one you can see in that series called ‘Downton Abbey’. There was a wing for those of us who worked in the kitchen, separating men and women. The footmen were on another floor, and so was the maids. And you weren’t allowed to enter those spaces if you didn’t live there, “he explained in an interview to Insider, insisting that anyone who tried to do so could” get in trouble. “ “data-reactid =” 26 “>” I had a room in the palace. When I lived there, the organization was very similar to the one you can see in that series called ‘Downton Abbey’. There was a wing for those of us who worked in the kitchen, separating men and women. The footmen were on another floor, and so was the maids. And you weren’t allowed to enter those spaces if you didn’t live there, “he explained in an interview to Insider, insisting that anyone who tried to do so could” get in trouble. “

“If you worked there, you had your own room, but you never had to make your bed in the morning. There was a person in charge of each floor who was in charge of making the beds, changing the sheets and towels, and replacing the soap and things like that “It was like a hotel. It is easy to understand why some people stay there for 30 years or more. They give you everything you need. The salary is basically for you to spend on yourself,” he added.