What Is Kristin Cavallari’s Net Worth?

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are in the midst of getting divorced after a decade of marriage, and it’s been a true roller coaster of drama. But apparently their breakup has also been a lOooOooooOOooooOg time coming considering Kristin told Entertainment Tonight, “It was something that I truly thought about every single day for over two years.” Like, yikes!

Here’s the thing, though. On top of everything else (read: early accusations of “marital misconduct” and even cheating rumors), it’s still unclear where Jay and Kristin’s divorce stands, and whether they even have a prenup — especially since he’s out here claiming that he should get half her company, Uncommon James, in the split.

Sooooo, wondering exactly how much money Kristin has in the bank? Answer: A lot. Though her divorce has the potential to change things up if Jay gets his way with Uncommon James. Until then, here’s a breakdown of where things stand!

Giphy

Kristin’s Reality TV Legacy Is Iconique

Kristin got started on Laguna Beach when she was just a junior in high school, and she made enough money for it to significantly impact her life. Here’s what she told InStyle:

“[Before Laguna Beach], I was a hostess at a restaurant in Dana Point, California, called the Salt Creek Grille and that was a really big deal for me. I got that job when I was 15. I want to say I made $ 8 an hour. The second season [of that show], I used my paycheck to get a BMW X5. That was a really big moment for me, especially because the car that I got when I was 16 was an 11-year-old Isuzu Trooper that broke down on me all the time. I hated it, especially being in Laguna Beach where all of my friends had brand-new Mercedes. And when I was 18, I bought my first pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. “

Kristin went on to join The Hills when Lauren Conrad left the show in Season 5, and according to The Daily Beast, she took home $ 90,000 an episode. She was on the show for 22 episodes, so * MATH * tells me she made $ 1,980,000 total. Um. Amazing. Also, FYI that Kristin also popped up as a guest star on The Hills: New Beginnings and Brody Jenner wants her to come back full-time, so stay tuned.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Anyway, Kristin has also starred in a buncha straight-to-DVD movies and a few random TV shows over the years, but she hit it BIG with Very Cavallari on E !, which recently ended after three seasons thanks in part, sources say, to Kristin and Jay’s divorce. Unclear what she made per episode of the show, but it was extremely successful so let’s assume her salary was at least $ 90K, if not more.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Those Public Appearances Paid Off

Kristin is pretty dedicated to doing appearances and sponsored content, which makes a lot of sense considering she gets paid so. much. freakin ‘. money. Her Instagram endorsement fee is unknown, but The Daily Beast reported that she earns about $ 20,000 to $ 25,000 per public appearance.

Also, not to be awkward, but can we talk about this appearance Kristin did with Jay Cutler when she told a fan not to get married? I lol / cry.

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Uncommon James = Kristin’s Biggest Moneymaker

Like literally every other celebrity under the sun, Kristin has her own personal brand called Uncommon James, which sells home goods and jewelry. And it’s been very successful. As of July 2019, the company was bringing in $ 20 million in revenue — and while obviously, Kristin doesn’t get to keep all of that money (she has overhead and taxes, duh), she’s clearly making an impressive profit.

But here’s the thing … Jay claims he’s entitled to half the brand because it was launched while he and Kristin were still married (even though he didn’t put any money into it, according to Kristin). His views on the matter were actually brought up during a 2018 episode of Very Cavallari, when — as Us Weekly notes — Kristin joked, “He thinks he owns half of this company, and he does not. That is not on our non-existent prenup. “Meanwhile, Kristin had Jay help out at work in a 2019 episode and said,“ Jay already thinks he owns half the company, so by me letting him go in, I’m potentially creating a monster. “

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Er, and making things even more complicated? The fact that Jay helped come up with the name for the brand. Kristin joked back in 2017 that Jay “would kill me if I didn’t give him credit for the ‘uncommon’ part,” adding that “Jay came up with ‘Uncommon’ and I loved it. So yes, I have him to thank. “

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Got It, So, What’s Kristin Cavallari’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kristin has $ 30 million in the bank. But keep in mind that she dropped $ 5 million on a new house during her ongoing divorce from Jay, so, uh, let’s call it $ 25 million. Here’s to hoping she keeps it locked up.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io