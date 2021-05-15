what is known so far about the missing girls in Tenerife

More than two weeks since Anna and Olivia, the two girls who disappeared with their father, were last seen on the Canary Island of Tenerife. The event has been around the world, shocked by the disappearance of the little ones, one and six years old, and by the pain of the mother, desperate to find them.

The Police still do not dare to rule out any hypothesis, but concern has grown as the days passed and new data came to light. Videos of the little ones have been broadcast throughout the country and even by other foreigners in case anyone could recognize them. A comprehensive search engine has been deployed by land, sea and air. But There is no sign of the girls or their father, Tomás Gimeno.

A few days after the disappearance, the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Güímar opened preliminary proceedings for the alleged commission of a crime of kidnapping and declared the investigation under summary secrecy. There are even theories that suggest that he could have fled on a sailboat with the help of third parties. But in the meantime, several lines of research remain open, and in fact, the court issued an international search warrant.

The missing girls in Tenerife and their father, Tomás Gimeno.EFE

How it all started?

The alarms went off last Tuesday, April 27, when Gimeno never returned the girls to their mother at the scheduled time. Both would have agreed that he would pick them up at five in the afternoon to return at nine at night. But they never came back. The nightmare for Beatriz, the girls’ mother, began at that precise moment. Gimeno called to tell him that he would never see his daughters again, and that was the last news that the woman had of him and of the little ones.

Beatriz rushed to report the events and the next day a father’s boat appeared, floating adrift and completely empty, in front of the Puertito de Güímar. Already on Thursday, when the event gained prominence in the news due to the non-appearance of the minors, they found a car seat for babies of Anna, the little one just one year old, floating in the sea.

What happened to the ship then?

The Scientific Police analyzes a boat of the disappeared man with his two daughters in Tenerife.Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

The images from the security cameras show how, on the same day of the disappearance, Tomás Gimeno arrives at the Puerto Deportivo Marina Tenerife at half past nine at night and begins to load his boat, making several trips with the car and the boat, with bags, clothes and suitcases.

It is also appreciated how the disappeared, already around eleven thirty at night, buys a charger at a nearby gas station, charges the battery at the same dock, and he set sail again for the last time around twelve thirty at night.

Search device in Tenerife.Henar de Pedro

In addition, according to what was made public this Friday, the father of the girls was proposed for sanction by the Civil Guard after surprising him browsing with his ship moments before the trail was lost. And it is that at that time it was 11:15 p.m., so it was breaking the curfew, still in force then.

What have the police found?

Civil Guard registers the home of the missing girlsEuropa Press

Apart from the chair of a car that they found floating in the sea, the Civil Guard also found remains of blood on Tomás Gimeno’s boat, which they later confirmed was his.

For now, and according to police sources, in the farm owned by Gimeno, located in Igueste de Candelaria, they have not yet found anything more relevant.

On the other hand, after investigating the movements in the man’s bank accounts, they found out that he made a transfer of 55,000 euros between two accounts in the name of Tomás Antonio before disappearing.

Where is Gimeno?

This Tuesday, as revealed by Tele5, the Civil Guard discovered that the missing person would have left his dog at his parents’ house before leaving. Gimeno’s parents did not get involved until later, when they saw the pet in the garden, so they assume that the man would have jumped the fence to leave the dog before fleeing.

In addition, farewell messages were also discovered to the then partner of the girls’ father (who have already been ruled out as an accomplice). “I’ll be fine, I’ll be where I’ve always wanted”Gimeno wrote in one of the farewell messages.

The whereabouts of the father and the girls are still unknown, but they have already emerged various possible theories. Some believe that he could have left on another boat other than their own, and that is why they found his boat abandoned at sea. Also They are considering the possibility that it is in Latin America, where a search warrant has already been launched. The possibilities that it was a murder or a suicide also remain open.

Thus, they continue to comb the coastal area in the hope of finding the girls soon, although the results of the investigation are hardly being made public due to the summary secrecy, there are perhaps indications that could point more in one direction than another. Now there are, above all, uncertainties. Are the suitcases that you saw him load onto the abandoned ship still continue? Has it been discovered who is this Tomás Antonio to whom the money transfer was made?