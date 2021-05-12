What is known of ‘reconciliation’ between JLO and Ben Affleck?

Getty Images Actors Ben Affleck and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez attend the 75th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on March 23, 2003 in Hollywood, California.

This past weekend, the Queen of the Bronx, Jennifer Lopez and her ex-partner in 2000, “Justice League” actor Ben Affleck, were photographed driving to the Montana airport in a car.

As reported by Hola, on Saturday May 8, Affleck was seen behind the wheel of his car, while Jennifer Lopez looked forward from the passenger seat. On the tarmac, the couple appeared to hold hands when boarding the flight. Jennifer, wrapped in a patterned sweater, reached back to support Ben as their journey came to an end.

And it is that 17 years after this couple’s relationship ended, the protagonists of one of the most idyllic relationships of international entertainment met again to take a vacation at the Yellowstone Club, in Montana, where they vacationed together in a property of the actor for about a week. “They were alone,” a source told the E! News website. “Just the two of them.”

It should be remembered that it was between 2002 and 2004 that this courtship took place. In 2002, the couple began their relationship, a year later in 2003, the actor and the singer were engaged in marriage, and the whole world was dazzled by seeing the pink ring with a diamond valued at more than USD $ 2 million, which Ben gave Jennifer a gift. But everything fell apart and without any explanation to their followers and the media, finally in 2004 the couple broke off their engagement.

According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, Ben Affleck says that the end of the relationship occurred because the press mistreated López with offensive headlines and hurtful adjectives. “My relationship with Jennifer Lopez turned out to be that tabloid story at the time that business grew exponentially,” he said.

“People were so fucking mean to her: sexist, racist. Ugly and vicious things were written about her in a way that if you wrote it now you would be literally fired, “he said. “Now she is honored and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she accomplished, how it should be!”

The statements given by the actor coincided with the same version that falls on the press and confirmed by JLO in 2017, when he told Vanity Fair that the reasons why their romance ended was after the failure of the film Gigli, where she participated. She explained that due to the criticism “she lost consciousness about herself.”

Selena’s interpreter explained that it was the pressure and harassment they suffered from the media that played against them and was decisive.

After the breakup, According to People, a source very close to Ben and Jennifer told them that “they are friends. They always have been. They love each other very much and admire each other ”, and confirmed that in these almost two decades that have passed since they broke up they have continued to see each other quite regularly, albeit in a discreet way and out of the spotlight.

“They are more than just good friends, or the kind of friend that maintains such a strong connection that it goes one step further.” And it is that as confirmed by those who know the ex-artist couple: “They have a very strong connection.”

Likewise, People said, according to Elle, about them that “Everything has been very fast and intense, but Jennifer is very happy.”

Ben Affleck’s message to JLo that revived love

Although the return of ‘Bennifer’ as their fans call them is just a matter of rumors, according to the TMZ portal quoted by La Razón, Ben Affleck sent several emails to JLO in a rather affectionate tone.

According to the same aforementioned portal, Affleck wrote to the famous singer and actress to tell her how “how beautiful she was and how much she wanted to be there with her”, when she saw the photos of JLO in the Dominican Republic when she was still dating. with Alex Rodríguez.

At that time, Ben was in Boston, filming “The Tender Bar” with George Clooney, according to Infobae.

Alex Rodríguez in shock?

On April 15, Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López, after being together from 2017 to 2019, and making the diva’s song “The ring for when” famous, the couple gave a statement in which they made their separation public.

“We have realized that we are better as friends and we hope to remain that way,” said the two celebrities in that joint statement sent to the Today program of NBC television channel.

However, according to a source from E! News, the baseball player believed that he could have a second chance with the actress and, therefore, was preparing to return with her.

But, things changed the landscape for the baseball player, making it more complicated when the photos of his ex-partner with Affleck came to light, and hearing of the comments of their possible reconciliation.

“ARod is surprised that JLo has moved on. He really thought they could get it working and reconnect. He has been reaching out to JLo to try to meet her and she has been very curt with him, “said E! News.

At the moment, they are all rumors, and it is expected that a source close to the couple will confirm the news, or that the couple will make their relationship official.

