The April 22 interministerial meeting is at the heart of the accusations made by former Minister of Justice and Public Security Sergio Moro to the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (without party).

According to what was published in the Brazilian press throughout this Tuesday (12/05), people who watched a video recording of the meeting said that Bolsonaro appears at the meeting, saying that he would need to change the command of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. January to prevent family members or friends from being harmed. Bolsonaro denies this version.

The meeting video was shown to some people related to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Inquiry 4831 this Tuesday morning – the procedure investigates Sergio Moro’s statements against Bolsonaro on leaving the government. The video was shown at the National Criminalistics Institute (INC), at the Federal Police in Brasília.

Former Minister Moro, accompanied by his lawyer, watched the video; federal police officers involved in the investigation; people from the team of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras; and a judge who works with the case reporter at the STF, Celso de Mello. The Union’s attorney general, José Levi, was also at the PF. Everyone had to leave their cell phones outside the room.

According to the press, people who watched the recording said that the content is “devastating” for Bolsonaro.

According to the G1 news site, Bolsonaro reportedly said during the meeting that his family is being persecuted in Rio de Janeiro, and that it would therefore be necessary to change the head of the PF Superintendency in the state.

He does not directly quote the Federal Police: he uses the term “security in Rio”. And he says that if he couldn’t make this exchange, he would change the PF general director and the Minister of Justice and Public Security himself.

The description coincides with what Moro said in his statement to the PF. “The President stated that he would interfere in all Ministries and as for the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security), if he could not change the superintendent of Rio de Janeiro, he would change the Director General and the Minister of Justice himself”, narrated Moro in the testimony. The April 22 meeting was the last one he attended – Moro resigned two days later, on April 24.

Investigators who watched the video of the meeting told the newspaper O Globo that Bolsonaro appears in the video saying that he had already tried to change “the security guard” in Rio, and that now he could finally replace him.

For these investigators images of the meeting, Moro appears with a frown and the video makes it clear that Bolsonaro wanted to change the occupants of key posts in the PF to obtain information about investigation procedures involving family members and other close people.

According to Moro, the video “confirmed” what he said in his statement.

“Access to the video of the ministerial meeting on 4/22 confirms the content of my statement in relation to interference with the Federal Police, which is why I left the government. I respectfully defend the dissemination of the video, preferably in full, so that facts are soon confirmed, “he told the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bolsonaro reacted to these reports about the April 22 meeting. The president said that the terms “Federal Police”, “investigation” and “superintendence” are not mentioned during the meeting.

“The media continues to misinform. This informant, this hijacker is doing a disservice. There is no word on the video ‘Federal Police’ or ‘superintendence’ in the video,” Bolsonaro told reporters on the ramp of the Planalto Palace.

“My concern has always been after the stab, in a very targeted way for the safety of me and my family,” he said of his alleged speech. “The Federal Police never investigated anyone in my family,” he said.

Bolsonaro also said that the meeting had “a lot” and that the recording should have been destroyed.

“At a ministerial meeting, a lot comes out. Now, it is not to be released. The tape was to be destroyed – after using images for dissemination, to be destroyed. I don’t know why it was not”, he said.

Attacks on STF ministers and examination of çovid

In addition to the PF superintendence, other issues were also discussed at the April 22 meeting. The meeting involved criticism of STF ministers, governors and mayors, and even a discussion of Bolsonaro’s test results for the new coronavirus.

According to O Globo Bela Megale columnist, sources who participated in the meeting reported that Bolsonaro was in a “bad mood” at the meeting. The president reportedly used the meeting to “scold” all his ministers, saying they were all liable to resign.

At various times, Bolsonaro used profanity. Also according to the columnist, the meeting recorded a heated discussion between ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy) and Rogério Marinho (Regional Development).

At the meeting, Bolsonaro would also have said that he would not disclose the “crap” of the test for the new coronavirus, which he made. According to the State of São Paulo, Bolsonaro is said to have said that the examination could lead to an impeachment process.

The site “The Antagonist” also quotes the term “crappy exam” for ccovid-19. According to the website, Bolsonaro allegedly stressed that he is the one who “commands the Armed Forces” and said he would use them if necessary, “to avoid a coup”.

Still during the meeting, the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, reportedly said that the ministers of the Supreme Federal Court “had to go to jail,” according to O Estado de S. Paulo.

The Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, was reportedly registered during the event defending the arrest of governors and mayors. During the meeting, Bolsonaro reportedly referred to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, as “crap”. People in the government of Rio de Janeiro would be “manure”, according to the president, according to O Estado de S. Paulo.

Will the video become public?

The rapporteur of the case at the Supreme Court, Minister Celso de Mello, determined that the Federal Police transcribe the entire content of the meeting and forward it to his office. The minister is working at his home in São Paulo (SP), living in isolation because he belongs to the risk group for the new coronavirus.

Only after receiving the transcript will Celso de Mello decide on the confidentiality of the recording. Previously, the minister had already said that he would decide “very soon” on the matter.

“I order the Federal Police (…), to proceed, through the Federal Criminal Expert, to fully de-write the external hard drive (…) that was delivered to you on today’s date, by filing in a PO box, on a secrecy (which will be punctual and temporary), what can be extracted from it, until my decision comes (on secrecy) “, wrote the minister.

Throughout the afternoon, several politicians opposed to the government submitted requests to the STF to make the content of the recordings public. Petitions of this type were presented by Congressman Marcelo Freixo (PSOL-RJ) and Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP).

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

